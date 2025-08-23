Can eggs be used for cleaning household items?

When it comes to eggs, there is a set routine with what you do with the item. Taken them out, crack them open, open the egg yolk and albumen or whatever is required, store the rest for later use and discard the egg shells inside the bin or store it aside for composting. Going one step ahead, you might add it to a few more ingredients and crate a face or hair pack for yourself. But did you know that eggs also have the super power of cleaning things? Egg shells can be that missing piece of magic that you needed to get your house clean.
Egg shells have been considered as a cleaner for those who know how to use it right. Many here might complain of the funny smell that comes from the egg. Here’s what needs to be done. Once you have used the egg yolk and the albumen, collect the egg shells separately. Or, you might also use the shells that come off a boiled egg. Keep them under a running tap and wash them very well so that no residue of consuming matter is left and the smell too starts vanishing slowly. Let it dry off. You can place them outside in the sun, air dry them or place in the oven on low heat. The last two methods are also very good in removing any bacteria or fungus still attached to the egg membrane. After it is dry, crush it finely with mortar and pestle.
How to use eggs to clean your household items?
Once you have the paste ready, there is nothing more that you need. You can store them in air-tight container; of course with a label for a long time and use them whenever you have to remove hard stains or dried oil. Whenever you have to give your pots and pans a good scrub, sprinkle the eggshell, add soap and warm water mixture and scrub all the dirt away. The eggshells act as scrubbing agents along with the dish wash. However, one has to be mindful that this method is harmful for non-stick cookware, which can get scratches in turn. For stainless steel it works just fine.
What happens when you have a tough cylindrical or shallow bottle-shaped item to clean? In most cases you give up after sometime because obviously your hand doesn’t reach the end. Throw in some eggshell powder, dish wash and warm water and give it a good shake (if the item is small and light) or scrub it will with a sponge (if the item is big enough for your hands to reach).
The eggshell powder is also very good for taking out the rigid tea or coffee residue which is often stuck at the end of the cup. Put the powder and add some water till it becomes a paste. Then scrub it off.
And lastly, here’s a trick to clean your kitchen sinks we bet you didn’t know. Drop a handful of the eggshell powder into your kitchen sink. Run the tap water. Watch as it goes down the drain carrying along with it and slime, grime or food residue. Keep in mind that eggshell powder still contain the hard shells which can block a drain, so ideally use this method sparingly and always pour a lot of water so that the drains do not clog.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.