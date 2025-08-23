Can eggs be used for cleaning household items?

How to use eggs to clean your household items?

Once you have the paste ready, there is nothing more that you need. You can store them in air-tight container; of course with a label for a long time and use them whenever you have to remove hard stains or dried oil. Whenever you have to give your pots and pans a good scrub, sprinkle the eggshell, add soap and warm water mixture and scrub all the dirt away. The eggshells act as scrubbing agents along with the dish wash. However, one has to be mindful that this method is harmful for non-stick cookware, which can get scratches in turn. For stainless steel it works just fine.

What happens when you have a tough cylindrical or shallow bottle-shaped item to clean? In most cases you give up after sometime because obviously your hand doesn’t reach the end. Throw in some eggshell powder, dish wash and warm water and give it a good shake (if the item is small and light) or scrub it will with a sponge (if the item is big enough for your hands to reach).