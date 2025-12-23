Social worker Upasana Sharma's Gurugram home is a museum of memories

Clutter, declutter—just words

The living area is full of objects collected over a span of 20 years. Sharma says she had never hired an interior designer for the space because she believes a house should reflect the person living in it, and they will best decide what goes with their personality. “I started being this woman much before my wedding. My mother had great taste, and she always kept her home in the most beautiful way possible. I inherited that.”

Stating that after marriage she and her spouse travelled everywhere their jobs took them—Bengaluru, Singapore, and now Delhi NCR—but the house always looked like this. She said she has always been house-proud. “After all, you spend most of your time there. No matter where I stayed or where I travelled, I always visited antique shops to collect the best vintage pieces to add to my house. Be it the ceramic plates from Holland, the yaali from Kerala, or the pine fruits from Himachal, it’s all a mix and match.”

Too many things would look cluttered to anybody, but she says her son helped her redo, replace and rethink the placement of items in the room, which makes it better.

Warm lights, cosy corners

As we walk up towards her bedroom, it’s a game of light and air passing through huge windows. Whites and greens in bits and pieces complement the lavender walls that hold her son’s nursery-time paintings. Every painting holds a memory. She says she relives his childhood through them.

This article is written by Srestha Sarkar