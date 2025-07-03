3 quick ways to clean burnt pots and pans

While deep cleaning and scrubbing are often the most resorted to steps when it comes to removing the blackness of a burnt pot or pan, it often tires you soon enough due to the sheer muscle strength required. Thus, going back to the saying, ‘Work Smart’ here are three ways in which those rigid stains will also bid a goodbye and you won’t be tired as well.

Use baking soda

When you are faced with burnt pots and pans, choose the classic yet effective way in the first go. All you need to do is grab the baking soda and sprinkle it over the burnt areas. Take enough vinegar to cover the base. Let the baking soda fizz its way out when mixed with vinegar for a good five to 10 minutes. Scrub it well and then rinse the pot and pan to get it spotlessly clean again without any burnt marks. This trick works well if the intensity of the burns is from mild to moderate.