3 quick ways to clean burnt pots and pans

Had a slight mishap while cooking and now you are left with burnt pots and pans? Worry not, as simple kitchen ingredients and methods come to your rescue. Here are three easy hacks to remove the dirty and stubborn burn stains from your pots and pans.
While deep cleaning and scrubbing are often the most resorted to steps when it comes to removing the blackness of a burnt pot or pan, it often tires you soon enough due to the sheer muscle strength required. Thus, going back to the saying, ‘Work Smart’ here are three ways in which those rigid stains will also bid a goodbye and you won’t be tired as well.
Use baking soda
When you are faced with burnt pots and pans, choose the classic yet effective way in the first go. All you need to do is grab the baking soda and sprinkle it over the burnt areas. Take enough vinegar to cover the base. Let the baking soda fizz its way out when mixed with vinegar for a good five to 10 minutes. Scrub it well and then rinse the pot and pan to get it spotlessly clean again without any burnt marks. This trick works well if the intensity of the burns is from mild to moderate.
Dishwashing soap and heat
In case you have a burnt pot or a pan which has been left in that condition for too long, here’s what can help you. Fill the utensil with water and add in a little bit of dishwashing soap. Boil the whole mixture for about five to 10 minutes. After it has reached a boiling point, switch off the gas and let it cool for a while. The heat generated loosens the burnet particles and makes them come off easily. Gently rub off the utensil next so that any burnt residue falls off. This works well if you have light to moderate burns along with food stuck in the utensil.
Coarse salt and lemon
If you have a stainless steel utensil in front of you, do not worry! The first step is to sprinkle some coarse salt on the burnt areas. Take a lemon and cut it in half. Rub a lemon slice over the sprinkled salt. Scrub the whole utensil and then wash it off. Salt and lemon are an age-old technique to get rid of stains or burnt marks and it helps in cleaning up stainless steel without damaging the utensil itself.
