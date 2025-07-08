Air Purifiers: Tick these boxes before making a purchase

While an air purifier is a good choice to have at home, all year round, it necessity seems to increase especially during the monsoon. With dampness and odour ruling the house during the rainy season, it is very important to keep the air around fresh and clean. This helps in ventilation, drying off humidity and secondary uses as drying clothes and keeping rooms smelling fresh. But does any air purifier work for any kind of room? Here are a few things that you must keep in mind before making a purchase.
Purchasing an air purifier then keep these essentials in mind.
Keep your needs a priority
Did you know that different air purifiers can purify or negate different pollutants? Not all air purifiers do the same work. Thus, before making a purchase you should be very clear in your mind what you need to purify or the purpose of making the purchase. If you or someone you know are suffering from asthma and allergies then opt for a HEPA filter which captures particles like pollen, dust and pet sheds which are the major causes of allergy. In case you want to do away with bad odour or smoke from your house then choose one which has activated carbon filter which is known to absorb gases and smoke. Monsoon is also the time when virus, bacteria and fungus rule the house, for that one can opt for features like UV-C light or PECO which aid in reduction of micro-organisms.
Check the aesthetic sense
An air purifier has a visible size. Thus keep in mind the size of the purifier so that it also matches your aesthetic sense. Moreover, depending on the size of the room the size of the purifier may vary. Before making a purchase you can check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) which also gives you a fair idea of room size. For large spaces 300+ CADR for each unit is recommended; for medium –size rooms like living and dining, 200-300 CADR works well and for smaller rooms like bedroom, 100-200 CADR is apt. If you ask the experts, you might get the suggestion that a slightly higher CADR than the required one often helps in better air purifier performance. Also, keep a look out for the noise levels, depending on the size and the venue of installment.
Maintenance cost
Your check boxes do not end with the type of filter and the size of the air purifier. You must also practically think about the cost of the purifier and subsequent costs of regular maintenance. After purchase costing includes filter replacement and energy consumption.
