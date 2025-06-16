Urban Flooding: 5 ways to tackle heavy downpours

Urban flooding may happen during the monsoons. First and foremost you need to stay calm and alert. Panicking in such a situation only makes it worse.

Stay calm

Make sure you keep an inflow of information so that you are aware of what is happening where, if rescue missions are anywhere near, if resources are being distributed, and how soon will the flood be cleared. Check on the community around you, especially if you have elders, disabled- people or animals that are too fragile to tackle the situation themselves.

Look after your safety first

If flooding or heavy rains are pre-broadcast, then pay heed to signs. Keep a flood kit with all essentials – food and medicines- separately stored. Try not to venture out in the waters as you cannot gauge the actual depth or the hidden dangers in the water. If you live near ponds or rivers, then absolutely stay away from their course as they swell and the current becomes unpredictable.