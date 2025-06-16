Urban Flooding: 5 ways to tackle heavy downpours

Urban flooding is a common phenomenon taking place during the monsoons, where the drainage system cannot cope up with the excessive rains and tends to clog the roads and sewage system leading to flooding. While urban flooding and water-logging is not unheard of, recently, due to climatic pressure, the nature of urban flooding is turning towards the worse with houses and vehicles getting submerged and people having to be rescued on makeshift boats or planks.
Urban flooding may happen during the monsoons. First and foremost you need to stay calm and alert. Panicking in such a situation only makes it worse.
Stay calm
Make sure you keep an inflow of information so that you are aware of what is happening where, if rescue missions are anywhere near, if resources are being distributed, and how soon will the flood be cleared. Check on the community around you, especially if you have elders, disabled- people or animals that are too fragile to tackle the situation themselves.
Look after your safety first
If flooding or heavy rains are pre-broadcast, then pay heed to signs. Keep a flood kit with all essentials – food and medicines- separately stored. Try not to venture out in the waters as you cannot gauge the actual depth or the hidden dangers in the water. If you live near ponds or rivers, then absolutely stay away from their course as they swell and the current becomes unpredictable.
Maintain sanitation
Water may enter your house through corners and holes and make it damp and wet. In such situations it is very important to maintain the sanitation and hygiene of the house. Flood water is a mixture of sewage water, chemicals, and disease causing bacteria and virus and more. Thus, absolutely avoid any contact with it. Keep sanitiser and handwash nearby and wash hands or feet immediately if you have come in contact with it. Disinfect your house as well if water had entered through any opening.
Protect your home
Make sure all lectronics are switched off and plugs are taken out to avoid any chance of short circuits. If there has been a pre-warning of flood, then charge all necessary items from before. Valuable should be protected and stored at a height where water level cannot reach it. Ideally wrap them in water-proof sheets or zip-lock bags and keep them.
Transportation
Do not venture out of your homes unless it’s an absolute must; and that too be aware of the routes. If you park your car in shared spaces then be aware of the flood and avoid keeping them parked in low levels or basements where it can easily drown. In case you are stranded on the road amidst the flood, then try not to start driving the vehicle. This leads to the engine getting filled with water and damaging the vehicle itself apart from, of course drowning it.
