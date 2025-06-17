Feng Shui Tips: How to set the tone for your kitchen?

If you are planning to re-do your kitchen as per Feng Shui principles, here are a few things to be mindful of.

Keep the kitchen dry

The kitchen is the only place in your home which is highly prone to being dirty and cluttered. Thus it is important to keep it clean and de-cluttered to have peace of mind and whip up good food. If there are windows attached to the kitchen, keep them opened to let the air circulation thrive, else having a dehumidifier also helps in treating the molds and fungi which may grow in the kitchen. Further, you can place sea salt bowls under the sink or in the corners. This helps in absorbing moisture and giving off clean energy.

Colour tones

Earthy, rustic and warm tones like ochre, beige, brown are good shades to have in the kitchen. You can also add some warm tones by adding candles and making the space have good light.

Cleanliness is prime

One of the most important principles of Feng shui is to keep the surroundings clean and spotless. While there might be dirt, spills and accidents in the kitchen, be sure to wipe it all clean and shining before you retire from the kitchen for the day. Moreover, a clean kitchen radiates positive energy which also makes you want to enter the space more and whip up good food.

Light it up!

The kitchen should be well-lit. This can be by opening the windows through which good amount of light enters the room. Or, it can be through good artificial lighting systems. To add an aromatic punch to your lighting, you can also place scented candles or just essential oil diffuser.