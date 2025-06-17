Feng Shui Tips: How to set the tone for your kitchen?

The Chinese art of Feng Shui, especially for your homes, balances the basic elements — fire, water, earth, air, wood etc and invites peace to prevail. With monsoons, when the dominant element is water, here are some tips to consider while arranging your kitchen as per Feng Shui principles.
If you are planning to re-do your kitchen as per Feng Shui principles, here are a few things to be mindful of.
Keep the kitchen dry
The kitchen is the only place in your home which is highly prone to being dirty and cluttered. Thus it is important to keep it clean and de-cluttered to have peace of mind and whip up good food. If there are windows attached to the kitchen, keep them opened to let the air circulation thrive, else having a dehumidifier also helps in treating the molds and fungi which may grow in the kitchen. Further, you can place sea salt bowls under the sink or in the corners. This helps in absorbing moisture and giving off clean energy.
Colour tones
Earthy, rustic and warm tones like ochre, beige, brown are good shades to have in the kitchen. You can also add some warm tones by adding candles and making the space have good light.
Cleanliness is prime
One of the most important principles of Feng shui is to keep the surroundings clean and spotless. While there might be dirt, spills and accidents in the kitchen, be sure to wipe it all clean and shining before you retire from the kitchen for the day. Moreover, a clean kitchen radiates positive energy which also makes you want to enter the space more and whip up good food.
Light it up!
The kitchen should be well-lit. This can be by opening the windows through which good amount of light enters the room. Or, it can be through good artificial lighting systems. To add an aromatic punch to your lighting, you can also place scented candles or just essential oil diffuser.
Sound of music
Sometimes it becomes too boring and lonely to work in the kitchens alone. Hence, to maintain harmony and also to make the kitchens look good, place wind chimes near the doors and windows. With the movement of the air, the slight hum that is created often echoes peace and positivity throughout the kitchen.
Stove-sink harmony
Interestingly, in Feng Shui principles, stove represents fire while sink represents water, which are opposite energies. Moreover, during monsoon, the water elements becomes naturally dominant. Hence you can place a green mat or a wooden board between he stove and the sink to introduce the Earthy elements which balances the two.
Natural ingredients
Not only do planters of basil, mint, lemongrass or rosemary make the kitchen look pretty by adding a pop of colour but also it promotes clean air and positive energy as per Feng Shui practices. Moreover, you can always pick a few leaves and add them fresh in your food. But make sure that the planters in which they are kept have good drainage system. Over watering or flooded planters bring in negative energy.
