Monsoon home care: How to get rid of wall dampness during the rainy season?

It is very common to see wet walls and a lingering smell of dampness during the monsoon. While it is not recommended to take any long-term measures while the rain is on, it can definitely be managed with some thoughtful short-term measures so that it does not disturb the aesthetics of the house. Here are some tips to keep your house neat, clean and possibly damp-free during the rains.
To immediately fix your walls which are damp, here is what you can do. But these are short-term measures and most importantly, temporary. It is ideal that once the season is over, you give it a serious thought and take long-term measures so that the next monsoon you are equipped to deal with the situation with a smile.
Thorough ventilation
When not raining, keep all the windows and doors open. If required switch on the de-humidifier, fan and stand –fan near the dampness so that the wall dries up quickly. If the wetness is not taken care of, it becomes a breeding ground for molds and fungus which become an added headache.
Moisture absorbers
Use natural moisture absorbers which can easily lessen your worry. Lime powder, silica gel, baking soda, activated charcoal are all absorbers you need to keep in handy this season. Place them in a bag near the wet walls and see them absorb the moisture quickly.
Treat the surface
If you have been seeing a pattern of dampness at your home or know which walls tend to retain moisture fast during the season, apply a coat of anti-damp paint as temporary surface treatment before the season begins. Most painting supply stores can guide you towards the best anti-damp coatings.
Waterproofing
Though not a very effective measure, but definitely a classic one! Temporary waterproofing with plastic sheets help in preventing direct contact with the rainwater. This in turn lessens the impact moisture has in making the walls damp.
Long term measures
All of the above pointers are short term measures that can be taken up quickly to ensure your house stays dry during monsoon. But in the long run, it is ideal to check the root cause of the situation and repair it thoroughly with professional guidance.
