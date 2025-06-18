Monsoon home care: How to get rid of wall dampness during the rainy season?

To immediately fix your walls which are damp, here is what you can do. But these are short-term measures and most importantly, temporary. It is ideal that once the season is over, you give it a serious thought and take long-term measures so that the next monsoon you are equipped to deal with the situation with a smile.

Thorough ventilation

When not raining, keep all the windows and doors open. If required switch on the de-humidifier, fan and stand –fan near the dampness so that the wall dries up quickly. If the wetness is not taken care of, it becomes a breeding ground for molds and fungus which become an added headache.

Moisture absorbers

Use natural moisture absorbers which can easily lessen your worry. Lime powder, silica gel, baking soda, activated charcoal are all absorbers you need to keep in handy this season. Place them in a bag near the wet walls and see them absorb the moisture quickly.