Catproof Couches: How scratch-effective are they?

Ever happened that you have come and seen your drawing room in a mess with your couch happily attacked by your cat? The springs rolling over the floor, the couch cover torn in pieces, heaps of cotton hanging from odd objects in the room and spread over on the ground confirming a cotton snowfall of sorts. And of course, an absolutely-not-guilty face staring at you as if it’s your fault the couch was weak for his/ her antiques? Such can be the nightmarish scene if you don’t switch to catproof couches soon. While catproof couches are readily available in the market, should you want, you can also get into the design and fabric specifics and make one yourself…to definitely avoid such views in the future!
Before moving on to what makes the catproof couches a reliable home décor to have, for the unversed, catproof couches are sofas and couches which are specifically designed keeping in mind you have a playful fur baby at home. They will at some point scratch the sofa covers, cause occasional accidents and also accumulation of difficult to clean fur on the couch. To address all these problems, the catproof sofa exists. While nothing is a 100 per cent guarantee of no accidents or damage, these have a reputation of reducing them to a great extent.
If you are on a catproof couch hunt, here are some of the parameters that you need to tick before you actually make the purchase.
Fabric Check
The Fabric should be scratch-resistant. Some of the options available in the market include microfiber which are so woven that the tight claws causes less damage to it; leather or faux leather have smooth surfaces which are difficult to scratch; canvas or denim which are tougher on the outside and more durable; and Crypton which have the in-built quality to resist stains, scratch and moisture. Fabrics like tweed, linen, boucle which are often loosely woven should better be avoided.
Weave and Durability Check
Make sure that the fabric is woven tightly onto the couch. The tighter it is the better, as claws will not be able to penetrate and cause scratch marks. Durable frames made of metal or hardwood holds the sofa in place making it withstand all the jumping, playing and running about that happens on top of it.
Colour Check
Colours like black, grey, deep blue, navy blue, maroon, brown, etc. helps in hiding scratches as compared to a lighter colour where it is easily visible.
Removable and Washable
Make sure that the couch cover is removable and washable. This is an important parameter because it keeps hygiene issues in check. It allows stains, shedding, pollens and other accidental issues to be taken care of in one wash. Washing the couch cover over time also makes it softer and more comfortable for cats.
Design Check
When you are making a purchase keep in mind that rounded arm-rests or no armrests often make it difficult for cats to scratch. These two designs can be opted for. Also, if no wood or rattans are exposed the desire for scratching also reduces.
To answer that question you need to differentiate between being scratch-resistant and scratch-proof. Scratch-resistant means that the fabric and material of the couches have the ability to withstand scratches to a greater extent as compared to other materials while scratch-proof means there would be no scratches at all. Keeping this in mind, these catproof couches are scratch-resistant and not scratch-proof. With the unpredictability of cats, these couches too can be damaged but the goal here is to lessen the damage and keep the outward look spic and span for a longer time.