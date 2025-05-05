Catproof Couches: How scratch-effective are they?

How to recognise a catproof couch?

If you are on a catproof couch hunt, here are some of the parameters that you need to tick before you actually make the purchase.

Fabric Check

The Fabric should be scratch-resistant. Some of the options available in the market include microfiber which are so woven that the tight claws causes less damage to it; leather or faux leather have smooth surfaces which are difficult to scratch; canvas or denim which are tougher on the outside and more durable; and Crypton which have the in-built quality to resist stains, scratch and moisture. Fabrics like tweed, linen, boucle which are often loosely woven should better be avoided.

Weave and Durability Check

Make sure that the fabric is woven tightly onto the couch. The tighter it is the better, as claws will not be able to penetrate and cause scratch marks. Durable frames made of metal or hardwood holds the sofa in place making it withstand all the jumping, playing and running about that happens on top of it.

Colour Check

Colours like black, grey, deep blue, navy blue, maroon, brown, etc. helps in hiding scratches as compared to a lighter colour where it is easily visible.