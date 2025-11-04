Plant fertilisers in winter: Put them on hold!

What’s the science behind stopping the use of plant fertiliser in winter?

While it is understood that not using fertilisers for a while actually benefits the plants. Below we look at the science that works behind this logic. First, due to low light and short days, plants tend to start growing slower in winters. And if you go on using fertiliser, which is used for plant growth, it becomes an area of conflict; where naturally the plant can’t grow enough but forcibly the growth elixir is being given to it. This leads to salt build-up in the soil which in turn damaged the plant. Second, even if you continue with the process, either the plant will suffer damage or its growth will be very weak and wobbly which is not desirable.