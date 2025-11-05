Frozen pipes: Here’s your five-step checks to be careful in the situation

If you suspect or notice frozen pipes, do not panic but act quickly. These are the step by step actions necessary to reverse this trouble.

Switch off water supply

The first thing to do when you notice frozen pipes is to turn off the water supply by closing the main valve. If this is not done, then water starts accumulating in the pipe and building pressure. At one point this pressure may go beyond the holding capacity of the pipe and it might lead to a pipe burst.

Locate the freeze

Keep checking till you identify the area which has frozen. Some of the most common areas include basements, crawl spaces, attics and exterior walls from where the chance of cold air entering is quite high.

Gentle thaw

Once you have noticed the area that has frozen, you need to thaw it gently. Ideally start from the end of the faucet, the area from where water exits. The logic is if the outlet is opened up then the rest of the melted water can easily pass. If you start at the mouth, then melted water will accumulate in between the pipes and this may lead to pressure build-up or even pipe burst. The easiest equipments are hair dryers, heating pads, space heater and warm towels. Absolutely avoid open flame, blowtorch or propane heaters as they bring the risk of fire hazards with them.