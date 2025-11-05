Frozen pipes: Here’s your five-step checks to be careful in the situation

In winters, having freezing pipes around the house, especially in the kitchen or the bathrooms is a common fact. If you notice the same around your house, do not take it lightly or sit on it. Here’s how you can quickly manage the situation.
If you suspect or notice frozen pipes, do not panic but act quickly. These are the step by step actions necessary to reverse this trouble.
The first thing to do when you notice frozen pipes is to turn off the water supply by closing the main valve. If this is not done, then water starts accumulating in the pipe and building pressure. At one point this pressure may go beyond the holding capacity of the pipe and it might lead to a pipe burst.
Keep checking till you identify the area which has frozen. Some of the most common areas include basements, crawl spaces, attics and exterior walls from where the chance of cold air entering is quite high.
Gentle thaw
Once you have noticed the area that has frozen, you need to thaw it gently. Ideally start from the end of the faucet, the area from where water exits. The logic is if the outlet is opened up then the rest of the melted water can easily pass. If you start at the mouth, then melted water will accumulate in between the pipes and this may lead to pressure build-up or even pipe burst. The easiest equipments are hair dryers, heating pads, space heater and warm towels. Absolutely avoid open flame, blowtorch or propane heaters as they bring the risk of fire hazards with them.
Leak check
This is a mandatory step as leaks can further aggravate the problem. So, once the frozen pipes have been thawed do a thorough check to see if there are any leaks or cracks. In case you notice any, turn off the water and ring in professionals to help you deal with the situation.
Prevention is key
After you have solved the problem in hand, make the area protected so it doesn’t happen again. While protection can at most prevent or delay the situation, it is never a guarantee that you will not face frozen pipes ever. Nevertheless, to manage the situation from further deterioration make sure that pipes are insulated especially in unheated spaces. The gaps should be well sealed so that cold air doesn’t enter. Faucets can be allowed to slightly drip as water in motion prevents freezing of pipes. Keep the kitchen cabinet doors open so that there is good circulation of air.