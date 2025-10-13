Halloween 2025: 5 spooky table-décor ideas to bookmark for your house parties

Here are five ideas that would make sure that you truly have a décor that is unmatched and different from the usual Halloween parties.

Trick or Treat at the table

If you have mini cauldrons at home, waste no time and take them out. If you don’t have them, no need to worry. These can be easily created. Take store-bought small paper cups. If they are large in size, then cut them from the middle to make them smaller. Paint them black. Add a touch of spookiness by doodling motifs like bats, witches, broomsticks, eyes, etc. Take bendable straws. Measure them over the cauldron and cut them appropriately. Paint them black, too. Use superglue to fix them as the cauldron handle, if you want. Place some Halloween candies inside these cauldrons and keep them beside each plate. Or you can create a larger cauldron with a glass bowl or papier-mache and make it a centrepiece of your table.

Dripping Candles

Candles play an important part in the table setup during Halloween parties. While you can opt for character-based candles, traditionally, tower candles are used. Take long candle holders and place white/ black tower candles on them. They may be plain candles or twisted all across. Now, to make it more Halloween-oriented, take a red candle and melt the wax in a pan. Once the wax has melted, drip it from the candle holder. Place a few layers on the candle also.