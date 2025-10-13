Home and Decor

Halloween 2025: 5 spooky table-décor ideas to bookmark for your house parties

This Halloween, go all out to set up your table with innovative and customised decorations
How to decorate your tables during Halloween?
How to decorate your tables during Halloween? Pexels
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Are your Halloween preparations on? Are you getting sleepless nights thinking how to transform the look of your house while you are playing the host? Worry not and read on to find out five innovative ways to use Halloween characters, colours and ambiance to create a table up that would definitely make eyes gouge out.

How to decorate your tables this Halloween?

Here are five ideas that would make sure that you truly have a décor that is unmatched and different from the usual Halloween parties.

Trick or Treat at the table

If you have mini cauldrons at home, waste no time and take them out. If you don’t have them, no need to worry. These can be easily created. Take store-bought small paper cups. If they are large in size, then cut them from the middle to make them smaller. Paint them black. Add a touch of spookiness by doodling motifs like bats, witches, broomsticks, eyes, etc. Take bendable straws. Measure them over the cauldron and cut them appropriately. Paint them black, too. Use superglue to fix them as the cauldron handle, if you want. Place some Halloween candies inside these cauldrons and keep them beside each plate. Or you can create a larger cauldron with a glass bowl or papier-mache and make it a centrepiece of your table.

Dripping Candles

Candles play an important part in the table setup during Halloween parties. While you can opt for character-based candles, traditionally, tower candles are used. Take long candle holders and place white/ black tower candles on them. They may be plain candles or twisted all across. Now, to make it more Halloween-oriented, take a red candle and melt the wax in a pan. Once the wax has melted, drip it from the candle holder. Place a few layers on the candle also.

How to decorate your tables during Halloween?
Diwali 2025: 7 ways to use fairy lights that are not your conventional hanging!
From dripping candles to customised table runners, how to make your Halloween party special?
From dripping candles to customised table runners, how to make your Halloween party special? Pexels

Not your regular flower vase

Take a bunch of artificial or real feathers. Give them a good wash and dry them off completely. Now take red roses which are slightly blackened near the rims, or red roses which are at least a day or two old. Collect some fallen dry leaves and branches as well. Make them into a bundle and place them in a flower vase. You will have a Halloween special flower vase completely ready in no time!

Glowing Skulls!

Take a skull showpiece. Select one which is hollow and you can stuff fairy lights inside it. If you want it to be the centre of attraction, then take a big skull and stuff it with 2-3 fairy lights. Alternatively, you can take smaller skulls and stuff it with one rolled up fairy lights and place them on the plates. Cover them properly with a plate cover so that when your guests remove the cover to keep food on their plates, they will definitely be in for a surprise.

Customised table runners

Make your own customised table runners. Opt for White or Black lace that can be spread as a base and fix spiders, ghosts, ghouls, and banshee characters with glue drops on them. It would make for a customised runner. Play around with the base if you want by brushing over some red, green or purple paint to give it a more sinister look.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

How to decorate your tables during Halloween?
Halloween 2025: How to pick the right pumpkin for carving?
Halloween 2025
Table decor for Halloween

Related Stories

No stories found.