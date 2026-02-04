Back to botanical designs: How going-green is taking over home décor?

When it comes to choosing a theme or décor idea for your homes, one trend that is taking over most minds, is going green. With a variety of options to choose from in botanical designs and range, there are very many ways to add a subtle touch of the jungle or gardens in your homes and yet make each one look different, serene, and reflecting of individual personalities while gifting one a safe space to unwind.
If you want to go for a minimal, Japandi, or botanical style to do up your house or cosy corners, here are five major trends that even experts stand by.
Rise of the indoor plants: There were outdoor gardens, backyards, rooftop gardens and now the whole concept has come indoors. Going beyond the myths of not getting too close to plants, after the discovery of plants which are healthy for in-house ventilation, many opt for bringing them in their homes. Jade, Money Plant, Prayer’s Plant, Fern etc are all very popular ones that are placed in living rooms, near window sills, bathrooms etc.
Botanical wallpaper: Different designs of botanical wallpapers are also predominantly being used. This happens on two levels. First, the desire to create a garden theme. Second, the awareness of the benefits of using wallpapers over wall paints. However, one needs to realise that these wallpapers can be in the traditional green shades and hues or draw the leaf print on different colours, even vibrant ones like yellow, pink and red.
Going green as colour scheme: Sometimes, botanical doesn’t reflect on obvious prints or accessories, but through the colour scheme of a room. Many choose to keep it a pastel green shade, or olive, dark green etc and do the interiors with white and gold.
Home accessories: From pillow covers to table runners and mats, the botanical theme has taken a hold over them all. Fine printed or quirky pillow covers have taken over regular prints. In fact, complementing colours like khaki, off white, white are dominant in terms of placing other accessories or choosing wall colours. Moreover, if your room décor theme is botanical, then cane or bamboo furniture or textures are also primarily used.
Wall arts: These have become a major trend these days as they fill up the empty walls and make the house or the room, look fuller. While botanical wall arts or art prints are easily available in the market, you can also customise or engage in art and crafts and frame it up in your room. This gives a more personalised touch to the art.