3 things to keep in mind before getting your dream chandelier

Why does New Year have to be filled with resolutions about yourself? It can well be filled with promises to make your house look better and beautiful as well. If you have been eyeing that chandelier for your house, with its long trails of lights falling from the ceiling to the ground, here’s your chance to get them now. But remember these three things, before finally making that purchase, as it will save you time, energy and cost.
Practically speaking, chandeliers are an expensive affair and thus it is better to take your time and pace to find the right one for your house. This also allows you to invest wisely. If you are on the lookout for the right chandelier, these three things should be ticked off first.
Space: A chandelier is a big structure. From towering ones that can extend over one to two floors to shorter ones which extend across breadth, they come in various shapes and sizes. What you need to figure out is whether your house has that space to accommodate a chandelier in the first place. This would require you to consider the space, height, electric connections, and the weight that can be sustained. Once these measurements are marked, then you can begin with your chandelier hunt.
Style: Never settle for a chandelier from the very first place you visit. Take your time and visit a few different places. From fancy malls to roadside vintage dealers, you never know where you will find the right one that matches your house aesthetics. Also, not all chandeliers are huge in size. Some are smaller, shorter and have intricate designs which are perfect for hanging overhead your dining tables. Larger ones make good displays over sitting rooms while towers are preferred if you have circular staircases.
Budget: The bright glow of a chandelier often tends to take you away from your budget. But remember, the expenses incurred for getting a chandelier lies in layers. From purchasing the actual chandelier to making electrical point changes and making payments for the transportation and installation of it at home, all are involved when you decide to buy a piece. Divide your total budget keeping these in mind and also keep a cap amount to which you may be willing to exceed. When all three parameters align and you get your first chandelier, capturing a great frame and posting on your feed is definitely a must.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels