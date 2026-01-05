3 things to keep in mind before getting your dream chandelier

Style: Never settle for a chandelier from the very first place you visit. Take your time and visit a few different places. From fancy malls to roadside vintage dealers, you never know where you will find the right one that matches your house aesthetics. Also, not all chandeliers are huge in size. Some are smaller, shorter and have intricate designs which are perfect for hanging overhead your dining tables. Larger ones make good displays over sitting rooms while towers are preferred if you have circular staircases.

Budget: The bright glow of a chandelier often tends to take you away from your budget. But remember, the expenses incurred for getting a chandelier lies in layers. From purchasing the actual chandelier to making electrical point changes and making payments for the transportation and installation of it at home, all are involved when you decide to buy a piece. Divide your total budget keeping these in mind and also keep a cap amount to which you may be willing to exceed. When all three parameters align and you get your first chandelier, capturing a great frame and posting on your feed is definitely a must.