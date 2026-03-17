Mumbai plumber earns in lakhs, buys Creta and the internet is shocked

Taking to his Reddit account, the man wrote, "This will sound as shocking as possible. Today I was having a conversation with a plumber in my society in my township. He was working on a pipe fix. We spoke about a lot of things and he started speaking about his work. This man handles the plumbing work of townships in Mira road, Borivali and Kandivali."

He continued writing, "I asked him in general how much does he make in a year. This man revealed that combining all the incomes of the townships that he works, he makes around ₹18 LPA. I first thought he was joking, but then he started mentioning me figures. Also, this guy owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has built a house in his village and also bought farmland. Dude has become rich."

All this information made him second guess as he concluded saying, "At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?".

The internet chimed in. "Indeed. It is labour intensive and also requires complete physical presence. But it will also keep one physically fit given the nature of the job. Income is another perk", one user opined. "Reading this post while going to the office in a crowded train", wrote another. Another netizen said, "It's about time skilled labour got it's due pay in India".

Many users also said that blue-collared jobs will never go out of demand and will definitely not get replaced with AI anytime soon. Anyway, it is about time skilled as well as unskilled labour got its due respect and pay. No job is a small job, after all!