Mystic Valley, by husband-wife duo Dhruv and Kamakshi Kumar is slowly but steadily making a stride in the world of homegrown beauty brands to watch out for. The products from the label are rooted in the principles of Ayurveda. “We wanted to develop a range that effectively balances the ancient and modern knowledge,” shares Kamakshi as we reached out to her to speak about her label and the products. The label, she adds, was launched after several years of research and development. There’s a keen focus on functionality, without adding on too many products. The co-founder says, “For us, each product needs to be a hero product and that is what differentiates us because we want to offer what’s high on efficacy, else we will not include it in our range.” While Dhruv comes from a family that has manufactured Ayurvedic skin and hair care since 1978, Kamakshi was actively involved in the designing of the brand and formulation of the products.

Dhruv and Kamakshi Kumar



Kamakshi tells us that each formulation has been carefully designed keeping in mind the ingredients. There’s a mix of natural ingredients, extracts and actives that one can find in the products. “All our blends of essential oils used in the products have been personally created by Dhruv,” she adds.

ALSO READ: Check out e’clat Superior’s new men’s range if buying a Father’s Day gift is on your mind

She goes on to add that the formulations are tried and tested personally first by them and then the products are distributed within a controlled group of volunteers composed of professionals and friends to determine the use and feel of the product and get feedback. This is then studied and analysed by the R & D department for more modifications if required.

Oil control anti-acne serum and solution for dark circles and age lines

“Few of the finalised products from the range were randomly selected and given to an authorised testing lab, that had dermatologists on the panel and used test volunteers to conduct tests for skin irritation and other such parameters to allow us to claim the products dermatologically tested and approved,” elaborates Kamakshi.

ALSO READ: We speak to Dr Barbara Sturm, a skincare specialist to Hollywood celebs who just launched her line in India



Check out the brand’s range from the Glycolic Acid-based soap-free face cleanser priced and face serums. Their Moonlight Pearl Magic anti-ageing Cream seems like a hydrating option with Pearl protein, Jojoba Oil and Ferulic Acid - Their Rippling Vitamin C Waves has a 15 per cent total vitamin C and it promises smoother skin with faded unevenness. One must check out their haircare range as well. Most of their packages are recyclable, making them an eco-friendly label to watch out for.