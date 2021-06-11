Dr Barbara Sturm’s skincare products redefine luxury. One might also know her as the facialist to A-list celebrities — she was the one who made headlines as Kim Kardashian once famously talked about her Vampire Facial on social media. Supermodels Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are fans of her line too. Her ardent followers in India would be glad to know that she launched her Molecular Cosmetics line in the country. The line was unveiled at Global Store on e-retailer Nykaa’s app on June 8. Dr Barbara’s innovation philosophy adheres to a gentle approach rather than what she would say is an aggressive routine with active ingredients. We speak to her to understand what makes the label stand out. Excerpts:

From orthopaedics to aesthetics, tell us about your brand journey...

Combating inflammation has been the central target of my entire medical career. I began my medical practice in anti-inflammatory-focused orthopaedic medicine and then translated some of this innovative clinical research from joints into the skin in 2002. When my patients asked me to recommend a post-medical treatment skincare regimen, I surveyed the market. But I could not find anything! So, I originally set out to create a patients-only skincare regime built around anti-inflammatory ingredient science. It took me several years, but the result was the

Dr Barbara Sturm range.



What are some of the serums from the line that will be beneficial for Indian skin?

Skin with more active melanocytes has a greater susceptibility to inflammation and its consequences like post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Lumicol which originates in microalgae lightens hyperpigmentation and helps to even out the skin tone. It is a key ingredient in my Darker Skin Tone collection, which includes a Hyaluronic Serum. The products in this line contain additional ingredients that have potent anti-irritating effects. For those with skin that experiences discolouration, unevenness and under-eye circles, I also recommend my Brightening Line.

Sun drops by Dr Barbara Sturm





Sun Drops SPF 50 looks different from any other usual sunscreen? Tell us a bit

about it.

My Sun Drops SPF 50 is a hybrid sun protection serum that creates a broad-spectrum shield on your skin against UVA and UVB rays while also providing moisture and anti-oxidative ingredients. It contains encapsulating microspheres that are sensitive to UV and break open to start releasing their active ingredients. It is also super lightweight.



What skincare tips would you want people to keep in mind?

Using quick fix anti-ageing approaches like acid peels and harsh lasers that create inflammation can do more harm rather than heal. The goal with skincare is to soothe and one should understand that it should never cause any discomfort.

The founder recommends:

Those who desire to try her products might want to pick according to their skin type. Here is what the founder had to say:



For dry skin: Hyaluronic Acid is a powerful humectant. Look for one with a high concentration of blended low- and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic molecules as in my Hyaluronic Serum. The Face Cream Rich is also ideal for those who need extra hydration.



For blemish-prone skin: Zinc is a must for blemish-prone skin. My Clarifying Face Mask pairs zinc with balloon vine and viper’s bugloss to help improve the skin’s barrier function.

Hyaluronic Serum



Sensitive skin: All of my products are for sensitive skin. I invented my Calming Serum to quell irritation using a plant-based complex of Cardiospermum. It is a vine that is studied for its anti-irritation properties and echium, a flowering plant that helps soothe skin.



Oily skin: Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic and has antibacterial properties. You’ll often find it added to products that cater to oily skin types such as my Clarifying

