Meditation is a practice that helps one enhance their state of awareness and consciousness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally stable state. Especially in the present times where we are constantly bombarded with a lot of negative news and feeling a sense of uncertainty, meditation can help bring the calm one desires.

Ahead of Global Wellness Day (June 12), we reached out to Pranic Healer and co-founder of Atmantan Wellness Centre, Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur to share with us four ways in which meditation can help one deal with uncertainty:

1. Brings calm



Meditation practices are known to regulate cortisol (stress hormone) production in the body. And, since many of us live in enormous stress bubbles whether we realise it or not, meditation can actually dispense some of this toxic stress. How? When we meditate, we become calmer and more stable as we get absorbed into the practice.

Besides pulmonary and heart health, mediation is proven to improve the health of the nervous system as well.







2. Helps in focusing better



A key beneficial takeaway from meditation is the improvement in attention span and the ability to focus. These days there are various things the mind is drawn to and not all of them is beneficial. But by creating a habit of meditation, we create a way to train our mind to focus on the important tasks/works in the day without losing perspective on our priorities.



3. It helps one heal - spiritually, mentally and physically



Meditation is about healing from within. As we venture within, we improve upon our levels of self-awareness and learn to accept the truth of our life and even learn to let go of our grievances. This helps us let go of depressing thoughts, while also alleviating the pain and decluttering the mind. All this naturally transcends to the physical, in the form of improved blood pressure, reduced inflammatory conditions, reduced stress, improved physical activity among others.



4. Improves sleep



When we are sleeping, our body relaxes, the pressure normalizes and the energy is restored. Our chain of thoughts affects our sleep patterns, which ultimately affects our health. While there are various types of meditation, rhythmic breathing especially has a profound positive effect on our sleep.

