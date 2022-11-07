Here is how a workout regime can help you to keep diabetes in check

It has been demonstrated that all types of exercise, including resistance training and aerobic exercise, can lower HbA1c levels in diabetics

Regular exercise and physical activity are essential components of type 2 diabetes management. Studies demonstrating the value of exercise in managing diabetes were scarce until recently but now, we can see several studies emphasising the significance of workouts for efficiently managing blood glucose levels. According to research studies, regular exercise improves blood glucose regulation, avoiding or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes, and increases your body's sensitivity to insulin, reducing insulin resistance.

Regular exercise also lowers bad LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and triglycerides, raises good HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, strengthens bones and muscles, lowers anxiety, and promotes general well-being. It also has a positive impact on blood pressure and cardiovascular health.

How does exercise affect blood glucose levels?

The glycogen reserves in our body are used as fuel in the early stages of the workout. Additionally, as the muscles' glycogen levels go low, they take in more blood sugar and the free fatty acids that are produced from their adipose tissues. When you exercise, your muscles use your blood glucose without the help of insulin.

What type of activity helps in diabetes management?

It has been demonstrated that all types of exercise, including resistance training and aerobic exercise, can lower HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin) levels in diabetics. Both resistance training and aerobic exercise reduce insulin resistance, however combining the two proved to be more effective than doing each one separately. Following 12 or more weeks of training, a recent meta-analysis indicated that aerobic, resistance and mixed exercise training were all linked to HbA1c reductions of 0.67 percent. Hence people with diabetes need to maintain a healthy workout regime.

Resistance training for diabetes

Following a meal, the muscles receive between 70 and 80 percent of the body's glucose supply. Better glucose uptake depends on keeping a healthy muscular mass. Thus, including resistance training in your workout routine becomes crucial.

Recent studies indicate that resistance training can help patients with Type 2 Diabetes combat metabolic dysfunction. It also appears to be a useful way to reduce metabolic risk factors in people with diabetes and enhance overall metabolic health. RT decreased HbA1c by 0.48 percent according to a meta-analysis of 10 studies that included supervised resistance training.

Excessive post-exercise oxygen demand is further increased by resistance exercise (EPOC). Following exercise, EPOC is associated with the use of fat as fuel, which is advantageous for weight loss. Since resistance training appears to improve insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance, it may be a valuable method to improve overall metabolic health and reduce metabolic risk factors in diabetic individuals.

Precautionary measures to be taken before exercising

Checking your blood sugars before your workouts can help you understand your body better

Before exercising, checking your blood sugar levels will help you better understand your body and begin to take the appropriate safeguards. Your blood sugar levels may be too low to exercise safely if they are lower than 100 mg/dL. Before starting your activity, have a fast snack of 15 to 30 grammes of carbs, such as a banana or apple (they digest rapidly and provide you more energy).

You're in good shape if your blood sugar levels range from 100 to 250 mg/dL. For the majority of people, this is a safe blood sugar range before activity. You can still eat fruit before working out if you think you need more energy. It is unsafe to exercise when your blood sugar is 250 mg/dL or greater since it is too high. Before engaging in any activity, speak with your doctor about blood sugar management and then heed their advice because exercise can occasionally cause blood sugar levels to spike even higher.

Insulin resistance, prediabetes, GDM, type 2 diabetes, and conditions associated with diabetes can all be prevented and treated by exercise. Therefore, it's best to stick to a regular exercise schedule to keep your blood glucose levels in check and control your diabetes.