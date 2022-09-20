Here is how to choose body care lotions for your newborn's skincare routine

In this humid and ever-changing climate, it is crucial to take care of your baby's skin

The skin of a newborn is naturally smooth and silky. But because of its fragility, their skin is particularly prone to rashes and other skin conditions, especially in tropical climate. Even though babies and toddlers spend the majority of their time indoors, parents frequently use unapproved products on their children's skin, endangering the condition of their skin on the whole.

However, in this humid and ever-changing climate, it is crucial to take care of your baby's skin. When choosing the appropriate skin-care products for their child, one must exercise extreme caution and only use items that have received clinical approval. Body lotion is the first item that springs to mind when discussing baby skincare items as a part of your baby's grooming routine.

Picking the perfect baby body lotion among the many options currently offered on the market, the “right-after bath” basics, is a difficult chore. However, we've got you covered by outlining the top five characteristics of a baby body lotion.

Paraben free

Compared to adult skin, a baby's fragile skin absorbs and loses moisture far more quickly. As a result, the chemicals administered to their skin are more likely to be absorbed by the skin. Baby products with parabens, chemicals, or alcohol can damage a baby's skin. Nobody would want to expose their little munchkin to harmful chemicals and that's where paraben-free lotions come into play.

Long-lasting hydration

At higher temperatures, skin loses its essential nutrients and moisture. Consequently, a baby's skin tends to develop patches, rashes and itching. A hydrating body lotion helps retain moisture and keep the skin healthy and soft.

Balanced pH level

The natural acid layer that protects your baby's skin from external stress is supported by maintaining a pH balance of 5.5. It may become excessively dry and sensitive if that barrier is compromised, additionally, environmental irritants in the monsoon can affect your baby's skin. We keep hearing the importance of maintaining a balanced pH level in all spheres of the body, so why ignore the pH levels when it comes to your baby's skin? Having a balanced pH level is hence, the third must-have quality for your baby's body lotion.

Hypoallergenic

Gone are the days when consumers were driven by surface factors like the colour and scent of skincare products. When it comes to their babies, safe and healthy products should be the priority of parents. Hypoallergenic body lotions are often colour or fragrance-free and fulfil all the functions of a lotion along with ensuring a 'no-chemical' exposure to the skin.

Enriched with Natural Ingredients

A good body lotion for your baby's skin comes equipped with the most nourishing natural ingredients as they offer the finest, purest care to your baby's skin. These ingredients range from Shea butter, Aloe Vera to almond oil and Calendula. For instance, Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion with organic Calendula is rich in organic Calendula and natural oils that will soothe and nourish your baby's sensitive skin all day long.