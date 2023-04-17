Coach Sohrab Khushrushahi says RFT offers a new approach to fitness, reveals how

When you are treading your fitness journey, there are multiple paths that you can choose from. From 30-minute-long HIT workouts to meaningful Yoga sessions, there’s plenty to explore but the main aspect of each one remains the same - movement.

Time and again it has been established that to get fit faster, incorporating some movement in one’s routine is the way to go. Here, we do not negate the need for a nutrient-dense diet, a healthy mindset and an adequate amount of sleep. However, to change one’s approach towards fitness, movement is the answer. A simple walk, 20-minute skipping or jogging around the block - all of these count.

SOHFIT founder and renowned celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi swears by this principle. His workout routines, he says, are designed to endorse movements that can make people comfortable in their bodies. In our quick chat with the trainer, we fathomed his love for RFT - Raw Functional Training.

On further enquiry about the said workout, Khushrushahi said, “RFT is basically working on body weight strength, dynamic strength and dynamic mobility. You are trying to get comfortable working with your body. You can work anywhere, at any time.”

He further elaborated that for RFT workouts one does not really need any equipment or big space. “There is no particular form of training that RFT cannot blend with and that’s one of the reasons why I like it. It's a very inclusive form of working out and you can do it with other forms of training as well,” he said.

Read excerpts from the interview here:

Could you help us understand what exactly RFT comprises?

RFT is Raw Functional Training and is something that I have learnt from a gentleman named Da Rulk. He is also someone I consider to be my mentor. He has taught me a lot in terms of movement and training and I absolutely look up to him. RFT is basically working on body weight strength, dynamic strength and dynamic mobility. You are trying to get comfortable working with your body.

Do you think RFT could be the workout trend of the season?

To be fair, I've never been one for trends. I believe in training as a method or lifestyle. Definitely, RFT can be something that can pick up really well in India or anywhere else for that matter, because of the convenience that is involved. You do not need any equipment or memberships in the gym or weights. You can work with your body in a small space and in less time. Does it have the potential to be a super success? Yes, it does. I hope people love it as much as I love it.

As a holistic wellness coach, what is your take on spot reduction?

I've never been a proponent to spot reduction. To me, it's important to work your entire body. You don't want to give certain muscle groups extra attention because it may cause muscle imbalances. I suggest people focus on training holistically. There might be parts that are slightly more stubborn than the others and that's fair and happens to a lot of people. But the idea is to focus on overall fitness and development. The spots will take care of themselves.

What is your take on the ‘strong over skinny’ trend on Instagram?

For me, it's never about trends; it's about making sure that people are getting stronger, fitter and faster. Skinny is just something that I don’t identify with as a philosophy, and I wouldn’t want to. I think women should focus on getting stronger and finding a routine that is sustainable. That could be my principle and my philosophy, but I don’t really look at it as a trend. I look at it as a way of lifestyle that people can follow for the rest of their life.

Most people lose the motivation to hit the gym within the first two weeks. What is your message to them?

Motivation is seriously overrated. I think the three things that work really well when it comes to training are discipline, hard work, and consistency. If you are consistent over a period of time, you will see results. You are not going to be motivated every day. My message to people who get demotivated is to think about why you're training, and what you're trying to achieve, and keep that in mind every time you feel demotivated.

