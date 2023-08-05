Mark Zuckerberg eats 4000 calories everyday? 

Mark Zuckerberg revealed his McDonald’s diet as he prepares for a potential cage fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, has revealed his "unhealthy" diet plan on Threads, stating that he consumes 4,000 calories every day to offset all the activity.

Earlier, in a response to McDonald's post which asked users if they 'want anything from McDonald's', Zuckerberg replied saying, "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

The billionaire later said that he is not on a weight-loss mission. “Not cutting weight so I need 4,000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious...” he said.



Mark Zuckerberg's order can add up to more than double the calories a normal adult requires in a day.

He revealed his McDonald’s diet as he prepares for a potential cage fight with Elon Musk. Zuckerberg, however, is “not sure” whether the anticipated cage fight — dubbed as the fight of the century — will take place.

"I've done jiu-jitsu competitions. I would love to do an MMA competition at some point. I wasn't expecting this to be the one that I did. I'm not sure if it's going to come together, but I just think that it's a great sport overall," he told employees recently.

Zuckerberg last month was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training. He has been seen training Jiu Jitsu to fight Musk.



