Here are three breathing exercises you should try and their benefits

Life is sustained through breathing, which is an essential and automatic activity. Although it is a process that occurs automatically, with a little bit of intention, we may use it to improve our general health and well-being. Breathing exercises come in a variety of forms, each with special advantages. The advantages of several of the most well-liked and frequently utilised breathing techniques will be discussed in this article.

Also read: Favourite yoga asanas to her workout buddy, Malaika Arora reveals her fitness secrets

The Sanskrit word pranayama refers to the control of breathing. It is a method that has its roots in ancient India and is frequently used in yoga. Controlled breathing is done through the practice of pranayama, which involves breathing in and out in accordance with predetermined rhythms and patterns. Many pranayama techniques to control breathing are described in traditional yoga books. Here are a few pranayamas that one can do.

Ocean's Breath

If you've been struggling with depression, Ocean's Breath offers a short fix to help you get unstuck. Exhale while letting your chin drop, inhale through your mouth, bring your chin in so that your throat feels a little bit restricted and contacts your chest, and then slowly and deliberately inhale and exhale through your nose. It should be done at least five to ten times.

Benefits:

It calms the central nervous system.

focuses the intellect and heightens psychic awareness.

It eases sleeplessness

decreases the heart rate

brings down blood pressure.

It has a soothing effect, but it also has a heating impact that promotes oxidation.

Shitkari

When things get heated, whether emotionally or when the summer heat is at its height, you can utilise Shitali to calm yourself down. Move your tongue around like a straw. After holding the inhalation for a few seconds, let it out through your nostrils. Repeat.

Benefits:

decreases overactive pitta.

reduces body temperature and gets rid of extra heat.

improves good digestion and increases appetite.

reduces the gastrointestinal tract's excessive acidity.

soothes inflammatory skin conditions.

helps to reduce inflammation throughout the body.

helps to promote mental calmness by calming and soothing the mind.

Also read: 6 crazy yoga trends you never knew existed

Brahmari

Try employing the humming bee breath to relax and release any physical tension you may be experiencing. Using basic yoga breathing methods involves inhaling deeply through your nose and expelling loudly while humming. You can hum while closing your ears with the tip of your index finger. Experience the inside vibration.

Benefits: