EXCL: ‘Set a sustainable routine,’ Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani on how to attain fitness goals this year

She works out with the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alia Bhatt and posts motivating Yoga reels on Instagram almost every day. Anshuka Parwani, a known name in the celebrity fitness industry, sat with Indulge for a quick chat on how to attain one’s body goals this year.

Much like you, the team here also set some fitness goals for 2023 that came crashing down as soon as the first weekend hit. Anshuka, who has been working for the last seven years as a Yoga and Holistic Wellness expert shared that to stay consistent with your goals you need to think sustainably and be realistic.

“The way to stay consistent is to be able to set a sustainable routine for your health and fitness. Hold yourself accountable. For instance, get a buddy to work out with you, write in your journal or on your phone, etc. If you do mess up one day, make sure you get back the next instead of losing hope. Be patient with the process and with yourself. Don’t stress about it, just focus on showing up every day,” she said.

Anshuka has closely worked with celebrity mommies like Kareena and Alia and has helped them through their post-partum fitness journey. The fitness enthusiast shared that as a new mom, you should listen to your body and work to cater to its needs.

She further added, “New mamas need to give themselves a break from this constant pressure of looking a certain way post-delivery. Instead, I urge them to embrace the changes pregnancy brings and respect their bodies for being so magical. Remember, nothing will change overnight. Once the doctor clears you, get back into your fitness routine slowly with a certified trainer who can guide you correctly and be consistent.”

On personal journey with Yoga…

Yoga came to me at a very young age especially because my mother was a Yoga teacher herself. As a child, I suffered from Asthma and severe bronchitis so my mother used to make me do Pranayama and make it fun for me so I don’t get bored of it.

Post my near-fatal accident, I realized what Yoga can do for people because it healed me from being bedridden to back on my feet physically, mentally, and emotionally. It truly is such a holistic way of life. My practice and my breathwork are everything to me now.

It makes my life complete and makes me a happier person in general. I enjoy meditating, practising, reading the Vedic texts and continuing to learn so I can be the best version of myself.

On celebrity transformation….

Each celebrity I have trained has immense amounts of discipline; one that I have never seen before. No matter the situation and life's happenings, the consistency is awe-inspiring.

On fitness trends in 2023…

Holistic wellness and fitness will lead the way this year. COVID already gave meditation and breath work a lot of importance but I think with the way we live our lives; it will only become more crucial. Also, I feel that Yoga will be seen as a lifestyle instead of just a form of exercise or practice.

On the relationship between spirituality and physical well-being….

Achieving that balance doesn’t happen overnight. You have to be consistent with your Yoga asanas, meditation and breathwork. Focusing on the eight-fold path of Yoga is important. If you ask me, spiritual and physical well-being is about giving back and being kind. Plus the way you think and your choices also help achieve this balance.

Initially, this may seem like a task, but once you get onto it, it starts to come very easily to you. Prioritising yourself and making mindful choices is also very important for this. Focus on staying present wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.

A Yoga myth you wish to bust…

It is true that Yoga includes flexibility as a factor because it involves a lot of active and passive stretches, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it also, in a big way, includes strength training. There are so many asanas that make you break a sweat with your own body weight. Strength training and Yoga go hand-in-hand. Yoga engages your entire body’s muscles, be it your arms, legs, core, back, shoulders, etc. Yoga is about flexibility and strength training.

