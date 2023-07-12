Actor Suniel Shetty invests in The Biohacker, India’s first biohacking platform

Actor Suniel Shetty seems to be on a roll! What with his recent string of collaborations, the most talked about being Metaman, a line of jewellery exclusively for men. The actor is now back in the news for his collaboration with fitness enthusiast Lalit Dharmani. With an aim to revolutionise health and redefine the future in India, the entrepreneur-actor has invested in a brand new DIY healthcare venture: The Biohacker. Also known as human enhancement or human health optimisation, biohacking is a fitness term used to describe a new age do-it-yourself workout system that involves people making incremental changes to their bodies, diet and lifestyle to improve their health, performance and well-being.

“I’m excited about The Biohacker as it is definitely my wisest collaboration to date since it explores the impact of the groundbreaking approach of biohacking on our personal health and society. There is rapid growth in the healthcare and fitness sector to improve the lifestyle of people and The Biohacker interests me because of their approach towards wellness, starting right from the diagnosis to therapeutic treatments by using high-end technology. It seeks to uncover our genetic makeup, discover our ancestry and seek out the ideal combination of nutrients and lifestyle choices to achieve optimal health. Over the next few years, biohacking can become a powerful tool that will revolutionise how we think about health, nutrition and human potential. It’s a fascinating world of science, technologies and innovative companies globally driving this movement, now available in India, which will not just improve your body with technology but build your immune system while you inspire others,” explains the actor.

The growing global movement of biohacking, claims to have the potential to alter conventional methods of treatment and healthcare. By harnessing the power of genetics, The Biohacker aims to optimise an individual’s health through hi-tech therapies like Intravenous Laser Therapy, IV Ozone Therapy, NAD+ Therapy, Peptide Therapy along with IV Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Compression Therapy, Infrared Ozone Therapy and Vitamin Shots. The advanced testing will also include biomarkers — DNA Test, Gut Microbiome Test, Oligoscan Test and Vivoo Urine Analysis, personalised diets, supplements and probiotics, among many other tools.

“Through the use of the latest preventive and curative techniques, we aim to alter people’s behaviours and lifestyles in order to boost their immunity and protect their health. This will happen by monitoring an individual’s health, data analytics and hi-tech tests done at the cellular level. Our centres are being set up in India with in-house facilities that test different aspects of the human body to ensure health optimisation and longevity. The focus is to reduce the biological age of an individual so that overall health is maintained,” explains Lalit Dharmani, founder, The Biohacker.

Headquartered in Chembur, Mumbai, The Biohacker aims to be a full-service wellness clinic that blends the aspects of integrative health therapies with the best of traditional medicine. Accessible therapeutic approaches will be adopted to attain optimal health. The brand is focused on developing centres/clinics that they hope will revolutionise the healthcare sector by improving health for each person at the cellular level.

