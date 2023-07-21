Here's how to improve vagal tone through natural techniques 

The human body is a marvellously interconnected system, where various organs and bodily functions work in harmony to maintain overall health. One fascinating connection lies between the brain and the gut, known as the brain-gut axis. A key player in this intricate relationship is the vagus nerve, also called the ‘wandering nerve’ due to its extensive network that reaches various organs, including the gut. The vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in our body, responsible for regulating essential bodily functions such as heart rate, digestion, inflammation response, and stress management. It serves as a vital communication pathway between our brain and major organs, impacting our physical and mental well-being.



The vagus nerve also plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health, and when it doesn’t function properly, it can lead to a range of digestive issues. It acts as a communication superhighway, allowing signals to pass between the two, influencing digestion, gut motility, nutrient absorption, and even the microbiome. Vagal tone refers to the strength and efficiency of the vagus nerve’s activity. High vagal tone indicates a well-functioning nerve, promoting a healthy gut.



When the vagus nerve doesn’t function properly, it can lead to a range of digestive problems. Impaired vagal tone can disrupt the peristaltic movement, which is the wave-like contraction of muscles in the digestive tract responsible for propelling food forward. This can result in slowed digestion, leading to symptoms such as constipation, bloating, and discomfort. Additionally, reduced vagal tone can interfere with the release of digestive enzymes and stomach acid, leading to issues like acid reflux and heartburn. Furthermore, impaired vagal tone has also been associated with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and even mental health disorders like anxiety and depression, highlighting the strong link between the brain and gut.



Fortunately, there are several effective ways to improve vagal tone and support gut health. Here are six tips to enhance vagal tone:



Deep breathing: Engaging in slow, deep breaths activates the relaxation response and stimulates the vagus nerve. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and improving heart rate variability. Deep breathing also enhances digestion, regulates inflammation, and promotes overall well-being by improving vagal tone and the brain-gut connection.

Mindful eating: Paying attention to your meals and eating slowly can signal your body’s relaxation response. Chew your food thoroughly, savour the flavours, and be present with your meal to enhance digestion and vagal tone. By activating the parasympathetic response through the vagus nerve, you can improve digestion and nutrient absorption.



Salt water gargling: Gargling with warm salt water can stimulate the vagus nerve, as the salt acts as a mild irritant. Gargling can trigger the vagus nerve because the back of the throat, where the gargling action takes place, is innervated by the glossopharyngeal nerve (the ninth cranial nerve) and the vagus nerve (the tenth cranial nerve). When you gargle, you stimulate these nerves, which can activate the vagus nerve and induce a relaxation response. Simply mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds to a minute.|



Singing or chanting: Singing or chanting aloud exercises the muscles in the back of the throat, which are connected to the vagus nerve; activating the relaxation response. This, in turn, enhances vagal tone, promoting a sense of calm and well-being.



Cold exposure: Incorporate short bursts of cold exposure, such as cold showers or face splashes, into your routine. Exposure to cold activates the vagus nerve, leading to increased vagal tone and improved parasympathetic activity. This can result in various benefits, including enhanced heart rate variability, reduced inflammation, and improved overall well-being.



Regular exercise: Engaging in regular physical activity and finding effective stress management techniques can positively impact vagal tone. Physical activity, particularly aerobic exercise, stimulates the vagus nerve, leading to improved communication between the brain and the gut. This results in enhanced digestive function, reduced inflammation and improved overall gut health.

Improving vagal tone through these natural techniques can have profound effects on your health and wellness journey. Incorporate these tips into your daily routine and experience the transformative power of enhancing your mind-body connection.

