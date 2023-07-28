All you need to know about the benefits of sun gazing

In our fast paced modern lives, it’s easy to overlook the importance of aligning ourselves with the natural rhythms of nature and world around us. Two fundamental aspects of this alignment are getting enough sleep and embracing the benefits of sun gazing. These simple practices have a profound impact on our minds and bodies, promoting overall well-being and vitality. Let’s explore how sleeping on time, waking up on time, and incorporating sun gazing into our daily routines can positively influence our lives.

Sleep is the foundation when it comes to a healthy mind and body. The human body is synchronised with a natural internal clock known as the circadian rhythm. This rhythm is influenced by light and darkness, which regulate various physiological processes. When we sleep on time and wake up on time, we honor this innate rhythm, allowing our bodies to function optimally. Going to bed on time is more than just adhering to a schedule; it’s about providing our bodies with adequate rest to repair and rejuvenate. By maintaining a consistent sleep routine, we align ourselves with the natural cycles of light and darkness. This consistency helps regulate hormone production, improve cognitive function, and enhance overall mood. Plus, our bodies function optimally and manage weight loss or gain well when we get deep, sound sleep.

Waking up early, especially when the sun rises, can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being. Now, I can understand that waking up too early may look difficult for some but at least being up before 7 am works wonders. Exposure to morning sunlight helps reset our internal clocks, ensuring we feel alert and energised. Moreover, waking up with the sun allows us to enjoy the serene moments of the morning, setting a positive tone for the day ahead, using the morning time for activity or exercise and being more productive for the rest of the day with a very positive mindset. Upon waking up, people start scrolling on the social media which again doesn’t allow the brain to function well. Instead, we can try sun gazing.

Sun gazing, which is a practice rooted in ancient traditions, involves gazing at the sun during specific times of the day, such as dawn or dusk. While it may sound intimidating, sun gazing, when done correctly and mindfully offers numerous benefits. If you’re new to sun gazing, it’s crucial to start slow to avoid potential eye strain. Begin with gazing at the sun for just 10 to 15 seconds during sunrise or sunset. As you grow more comfortable, gradually increase the duration. It’s essential to listen to your body and stop immediately if you feel any discomfort or strain in your eyes. During sun gazing, take a moment to smile and take deep breaths. Visualise the sun’s energy being absorbed by your body and every cell within. This simple act helps establish a deeper connection with nature and the universe, leaving you feeling energised and revitalised.

The benefits of sun gazing extend beyond physical wellbeing. This practice has been associated with reduced stress levels, improved mood, and increased feelings of peace and harmony. By taking the time to commune with nature and the sun’s energy, we allow ourselves to disconnect from the stresses of daily life, promoting mental clarity and emotional balance.While sun gazing offers a myriad of benefits, it’s crucial to practice it mindfully and safely. Avoid gazing at the sun directly during its peak intensity, as this can be harmful to your eyes. Stick to the recommended times of dawn or dusk when the sun’s rays are gentler.

