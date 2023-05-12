Five Beverages that Help You Sleep Better At Night 

There are some beverages that one can consume that have been seen to improve one’s quality of sleep

Due to a variety of reasons, most people today are unavailable to sleep well. This in turn will have many negative impacts on one’s health, both in the short term and in the long term. That being said, there are some beverages that one can consume that have been seen to improve one’s quality of sleep.

Milk

This remedy will be familiar to most people as a bedtime ritual. Milk has been known to contain tryptophan and melatonin. Tryptophan is an amino acid that helps promote sleep. It also helps in the production of serotonin, a hormone that promotes relaxation, and functions as a precursor in the production of melatonin. The sleep hormone melatonin helps regulate the circadian rhythm and prepares the body for entering a sleep cycle. However, there isn’t enough evidence to date, to suggest that a glass of milk contains enough tryptophan or melatonin to significantly influence the body’s natural production of melatonin, or independently treat a disordered sleeping pattern. Nevertheless, if one is struggling to sleep, there is no harm in trying this, unless they are lactose intolerant.

Coconut Water

This popular, summer drink has been praised for the variety of health benefits that it offers. One of these benefits is that it is a rich source of magnesium. This mineral has been proven to relieve the symptoms of insomnia. Magnesium also improves sleep efficiency and sleep onset. Coconut water can also supplement potassium, as low levels of potassium can lead to disturbed sleep. Coconut water also contains Vitamin B, which is known for helping to reduce stress levels. These benefits show that this drink is not only help during the day, but also at night.

Ashwagandha Tea

Research has found that ashwagandha may help people fall asleep faster, spend more time asleep, and experience better sleep quality. One of the main compounds found in ashwagandha is triethylene glycol promotes Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep, the sleep phase during which your body regenerates tissue and bone. Unlike other sleep remedies however, which usually contain the sleep hormone melatonin, the effectiveness of ashwagandha in inducing sleep may be more due to its compounds that aid in alleviating stress, which today is a major cause of sleeplessness.

Banana Smoothie

With their natural levels of melatonin and serotonin, they will help calm your nervous system. In addition to this, they contain magnesium, which was previously shown to help in sleep efficiency and onset, as well as in relaxing the muscles. Furthermore, other sleep-inducing foods such as milk, oats, cashews and almonds can be added to improve the taste and the quality of sleep.

Tart Cherry Juice

Studies suggest that consuming tart cherry juice leads to better and longer sleep. This is because, like many other sleep-inducing foods, it contains tryptophan and melatonin. In addition to this, it helps increase the production of melatonin. Tart cherry juice is also an excellent source of potassium. It is best to opt for juice without added sugar because if one consumes too much sugar, it will cause them to stay awake. Drinking a glass of tart cherry juice after a meal of sleep-supporting foods. may provide added benefits.

However, it is always better to consult with a doctor before trying any of these remedies as they may cause allergic reactions, interfere with medications or worsen any comorbidities that are present.

