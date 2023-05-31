Follow this checklist to have a quiet summer away from the heat

If you are not one to socialise and prefer your own company, reading books is a way to communicate

The summer has been hotter, making it difficult for us to step outside. Here are six things you can do to escape the heat and stay comfortable.

Going to cafes

Something about cafes and their aesthetic has a calming aura that refreshes the mind. It is a relaxing place to chill by yourself or with your close friends and family, offering you a break from the hectic happenings of our daily lives.

Play board games

Board games bring people together, it is a fun alternative to going outside and playing under the sun considering the weather so far, it is hard to do for more than 30 minutes, but board games and card games can be played over and over again. Here are a few games you can try, Cluedo, UNO, Jenga, Ludo, Monopoly, Scotland Yard, and Scrabble. It is a great way to pass the time with friends and family, bring out some cool drinks and light food, set up the game board, and have fun!



Reading books

If you are not one to socialise and prefer your own company, reading books is a way to communicate with the fictional world. Find the genre of your liking, there are plenty to choose from, ranging from feel-good comics like Tinkle to romantic novels of Jane Austen to the horrific tales of Edgar Allen Poe and Steven King. Sit back with a good book with a cup of hot coffee or chai and relax.



Paint your nails

This is the best way to explore your favourite colours on your nails. Once again, there are many colours to choose from, go for neons, nudes or pinks! This is an activity that gives you much freedom, paint the colour of your choice and use glitter of different colours and stickers to make it pop! You can always use a nail polish remover to remove and re-do.



Binge on your favourite shows

Summer is the time to lay back and remove yourself from the anxieties of life. Put on comfortable sheets, throw some snacks onto the bed and get cosy! Watch a film or series of your choice to rewind and relax. If you can not decide which to choose, here is a few feel-good movies and series suggestions, Series: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends, The Office, How I Met Your Mother and Superstore. Movies: The Princess Bride, Mrs Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada, Alvin and the Chipmunks, La La Land, High School Musical, Dr Dolittle and Kung Fu Panda.

Cooking simple dishes

If you’re hungry but not wanting to indulge in unhealthy amounts of fast food, It is easier to cook delicious delights within the comfort of your home. With the power of a stove and an oven, cooking has been made simpler. Starting with nothing too fancy, spice up your 2-minute noodles by adding some cheese, spices and veggies to enhance your usual food. Try your hand at baking, cookies and cakes are tasty dishes to feast on a hot afternoon. Cooking can help your mind stay focused and relaxed. If you are one who needs some alone time to recharge, this is a great way to do so while keeping yourself active.



The outdoors can be a little too hectic at times, it is important to rewind and alleviate the stresses of society and have a sweet treat!



