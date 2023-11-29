Five realistic strategies to adopt during your weight loss journey

In today’s fast-paced world, where the demands of modern life take precedence over physical and Mental health needs, it is crucial to emphasise the significance of prioritising a healthy lifestyle. However, the journey towards a healthier life poses a challenge for millions of individuals worldwide, largely due to concerns related to weight and obesity. The issue of obesity is undoubtedly multifaceted, with genetic and lifestyle factors contributing to its complexity.

The key to effectively addressing this challenge lies in adopting a positive, resolute approach and embracing a determined mindset. In the pursuit of a healthier life, it's crucial to shift focus from short-term solutions and instead concentrate on achieving and sustaining long-term weight loss and improved fitness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that obesity rates have been steadily increasing, leading to various health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. With one of the world’s fastest-rising obesity rates, India is fighting a constant health crisis. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the vulnerability of individuals with obesity to severe outcomes. According to estimates, India has 135 million obese people.

A report published by the World Obesity Federation earlier this year highlights that the obesity risk in Indian women will rise to 13 per cent, and in men to 8 per cent by 2035. These statistics underscore the importance of addressing obesity as a public health issue and the need for individuals to take control of their weight and health.

A few ways which can help you to stay fit and lose weight are as below:

Creating sustainable habits is the foundation for long-term success in weight management. Instead of chasing quick fixes, it is important that you prioritise health-conscious routines. Begin by adopting a balanced diet, incorporating regular physical activity, and mastering stress management. Keep in mind, that consistency is the secret to maintaining a healthy weight. Gradual lifestyle changes pave the way for lasting results.

Incorporating a healthy diet is crucial for managing weight effectively. Incorporating a well-balanced diet while avoiding processed foods and sugary drinks is vital for weight maintenance. Essential minerals such as Zinc and Iron are crucial for antibody production and a strong immune system. For those struggling to maintain a nutritious diet due to a busy lifestyle, convenient on-the-go supplements such as Vestige Veslim Shake can be a practical solution.

Prioritising adequate sleep is another crucial aspect of a successful weight-loss journey. Quality sleep plays a significant role in regulating hormones that control appetite and metabolism. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night to support your weight management efforts. Poor sleep can lead to increased cravings for unhealthy foods and hinder your ability to make healthy choices during the day.

Maintaining an active lifestyle is essential for successful weight management. Incorporating enjoyable activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing to burn calories, where consistency in routine takes precedence over intensity is always helpful. To stay motivated, reach out to friends, family, or professionals. One might also want to explore joining a weight loss group or consulting with a nutritionist or personal trainer.

Keeping a journal can be a powerful tool for tracking progress and staying accountable. One can use a variety of health monitoring apps to track daily food intake, exercise habits, and physical and mental wellness. This can help identify patterns, triggers for overeating, and areas where adjustments are needed. Parallelly, it also serves as a source of motivation when you can see the positive changes you've made over time.

Attaining your weight loss goals is more akin to a marathon, not a sprint, marked by steady and gradual advancement. Patience, consistency, and maintaining a positive mindset are the essential factors to achieving sustained success on this journey towards enhanced health.