World Health Day: Follow these five simple habits to keep your body in great shape

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. And when we talk about health, it all starts with our immune system, which plays a pivotal role in fighting any disease or infection. I have observed that most of us have been following a sedentary lifestyle owing to our fast-paced life which continues to affect our immune system negatively. So, it’s time to trace out those elements and keep them away from our daily routine in order to lead a healthy life. Here are some of the elements that majorly affect our immune system:

■ Sugar: Sugar is highly acidic which has direct and severe effects on the immune system. Sugar has the potential to lead our immune system to inflammation and also supports the growth of cancer cells. High sugar intake inhibits phagocytosis which means it stops the process of phagocytes — a type of white blood cell which surrounds and destroys foreign substances and removes dead cells from the body — that helps in keeping us away from disease conditions and infections.

■ Aerated drinks: These drinks are loaded with sugar and they can create an acidic environment in the body. The diet versions of these drinks are rich in aspartame which harms the intestinal lining and may cause neurological disorders in the longer run. These beverages also leach out calcium from bones and significantly affect bone density which may lead to osteoporosis in the long run.

■ Tobacco or smoking: The body’s reaction to many of the chemicals from tobacco and traditional cigarette smoke (active or passive) causes long-lasting inflammation which in turn may lead to chronic lung-related diseases like bronchitis, emphysema, etc. Smoking can also affect your DNA level which can affect your healing and repair.

■ Self-medication: Just because we are too busy to fall ill we keep taking any medicine to treat our regular fever, cold and cough or other symptoms. But we have to understand that these self-prescribed medicines will do more harm to your body than any good as they often have side effects. Seek your doctor’s help wherever required and rest well so that your body can recover.

■ Alcohol: Consuming alcohol in moderation and being mindful about this is very important. You can enjoy alcohol but over intake will be harmful because it can lead to inflammation, particularly of the liver. Long-term alcohol intake can also lead to issues like alcoholic fatty liver, hepatitis and cirrhosis as alcohol keeps your body acidic.

Let’s work on these things and keep your health in check.