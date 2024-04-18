National Exercise Day 2024: 4 no-equipment workouts that you can perform at home

It's National Exercise Day! Every April 18 is a reminder that moving our bodies is super important for good health. You can get active through sports, playing outside, yoga, or tons of other fun things. Here's the cool part: we've got some easy exercises you can do right at home, no equipment needed!
1. Burpees:
Burpees help in burning belly fat, faster than any other activity or diet, if you perform it regularly. Here's how to do a burpee:
Squat down like you’re going to sit in a chair.
Kick your legs back and lower your chest to the ground, like a push-up.
Do a push-up if you can, or just hold the plank position.
Jump your legs back to your squat position.
And finally, jump up in the air!
Do them regularly and you might see that belly fat melt away.
2. Bicycle crunches:
This exercise helps in toning your midsection and slimming your waist. They require a lot of leg movement than the standard crunches but they help a lot to increase flexibility, stability and coordination.
To perform this activity, follow these steps:
Lay down on your back, lift one leg and extend it out.
Lift your other leg and bring your knees to chest level.
Staying in the above position, bring your other elbow towards the knee in a twisted motion.
3. Mountain climbers:
This exercise helps to tone multiple muscle groups including the joints, the back, hips, abs, leg muscles and shoulders. To perform this activity follow the following instructions:
1. Start on your hands and toes in a straight line, like a push-up.
2. Keep your head and back straight.
3. Then, lift one leg high towards your chest, then straighten it back down.
4. Do the same with the other leg.
4. Squat jumps:
This exercise helps in building muscle and strength, improving balance, burning calories and fat, strengthening the bones and also increases immense strength and speed.
To perform this activity, first, lower yourself into a squat position with hands intertwined together in front of your chest.
Then, jump and land back into the squat position.