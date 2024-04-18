National Exercise Day 2024: 4 no-equipment workouts that you can perform at home

1. Burpees:

Burpees help in burning belly fat, faster than any other activity or diet, if you perform it regularly. Here's how to do a burpee:

Squat down like you’re going to sit in a chair. Kick your legs back and lower your chest to the ground, like a push-up. Do a push-up if you can, or just hold the plank position. Jump your legs back to your squat position. And finally, jump up in the air!

Do them regularly and you might see that belly fat melt away.