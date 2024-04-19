Seven benefits of adding lemongrass to your diet

Lemongrass isn’t just a fragrant herb used to flavour dishes; it’s a powerhouse of health benefits that can trans- form your well-being. in terms of nutrition, lemongrass is low in calories and carbs, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. it’s also rich in vitamins a and C, essential for a strong immune system, healthy skin and healthy hair. But the goodness of lemongrass doesn’t stop there. it con- tains phytochemicals, natural com- pounds found in plants that have powerful antioxidant proper ties. these phy- tochemicals help fight off har mful free radicals in your body, protect- ing your cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic dis- eases like cancer and heart disease. in essence, lemongrass is not only a flavourful herb but also a nutritional powerhouse that can support your overall well-being and here’s why you should consider incorporating lemon- grass into your diet.

Digestive health: Lemongrass contains citral, a compound that stimulates the intestines, promoting the expulsion of toxins, aiding in digestion. Whether you’re dealing with constipation, acidity, or bloating, lemongrass can offer relief and cleanse your digestive system.

Immunity booster: Rich in vitamins a and C, lemong rass strengthens your immune system, helping you ward off cold, fever and flu. its potent antioxi- dant properties also support healthy skin and hair.

Blood pressure regulator: Lemongrass is packed with potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the sodium lev- els in your body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, if you have kid- ney problems and your blood potassium levels are already high, you should be cautious with lemongrass consumption.