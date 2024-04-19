Seven benefits of adding lemongrass to your diet

Lemongrass isn’t just a fragrant herb used to flavour dishes; it’s a powerhouse of health benefits that can trans- form your well-being. in terms of nutrition, lemongrass is low in calories and carbs, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. it’s also rich in vitamins a and C, essential for a strong immune system, healthy skin and healthy hair. But the goodness of lemongrass doesn’t stop there. it con- tains phytochemicals, natural com- pounds found in plants that have powerful antioxidant proper ties. these phy- tochemicals help fight off har mful free radicals in your body, protect- ing your cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic dis- eases like cancer and heart disease. in essence, lemongrass is not only a flavourful herb but also a nutritional powerhouse that can support your overall well-being and here’s why you should consider incorporating lemon- grass into your diet.
Digestive health: Lemongrass contains citral, a compound that stimulates the intestines, promoting the expulsion of toxins, aiding in digestion. Whether you’re dealing with constipation, acidity, or bloating, lemongrass can offer relief and cleanse your digestive system.
Immunity booster: Rich in vitamins a and C, lemong rass strengthens your immune system, helping you ward off cold, fever and flu. its potent antioxi- dant properties also support healthy skin and hair.
Blood pressure regulator: Lemongrass is packed with potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the sodium lev- els in your body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, if you have kid- ney problems and your blood potassium levels are already high, you should be cautious with lemongrass consumption.
Natural diuretic: Lemongrass has nat- ural diuretic properties, meaning it helps the body get rid of excess water. this is particularly use- ful for young girls and women who may experience water retention, leading to bloating and discomfort. By promot- ing the removal of excess flu- ids, lemongrass can reduce bloating and make you feel lighter. it’s like giv- ing your body a gentle flush, helping you feel more comfortable and reliev- ing any swelling or puffiness.
Liver and kidney cleanser: Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers swoop in to cleanse these vital organs, elimi- nating harmful toxins and reducing inflammation. By promoting detoxifi- cation, lemongrass helps your liver and kidneys flush out waste more effi- ciently, keeping them healthy and functioning optimally.
Anti-fungal/bacterial properties : Lemongrass packs a punch against infections with its strong anti-fungal and anti-bacterial abilities. Whether it’s a pesky stomach bug or a stubborn cold, lemongrass can help fight off the invaders. a special brew of lemon- grass, black tea, turmeric and spices like pepper, etc. works wonders for clearing out mucus and phlegm, easing chest congestion and sinus troubles.
PMS relief: Lemongrass tea can ease Pms symptoms like cramps and nau- sea, providing natural relief during menstruation. By soothing these dis- comforts, lemongrass helps maintain hormonal equilibrium, promoting a smoother menstrual cycle. its calming properties can alleviate mood swings and irritability often experienced dur- ing Pms. Lemongrass essential oil contains eugenol, which can boost serotonin production, promote relax- ation and reduce stress, headaches, and migraines as well.