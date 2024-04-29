How Alaya F beats Mumbai’s summer: High water intake, mangoes and cucumber raita

Actress Alaya F, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Srikanth opposite Rajkummar Rao, has shared her summer diet regimen. Given Mumbai’s humid summers, which can be exhausting, the actress prioritises hydration, ensuring a minimum intake of three litres of water daily.

Alaya also shared that she likes to include a lot of mangoes in her diet, given that it’s the fruit for the summer.

Discussing her seasonal diet, the actress said, “During summers, I prefer consuming cooling and light foods. Although my diet stays pretty consistent throughout the year, it's great to incorporate more fruits and yogurt and, most importantly, to stay well-hydrated. Since it's mango season, I add mangoes to a lot of my diet.”