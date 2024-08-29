All you need to know about chronic stress

Inflammation is a natural response by our body to fight off harmful invaders like bacteria, viruses or injuries. When something harmful is detected in our body or blood, the immune system sends out white blood cells and other chemicals to protect and heal the affected area. You might notice redness, swelling or pain during this process — these are signs that your body is working to heal itself and that’s why acute inflammation is essential and beneficial. For example, if you cut your finger, the area around the cut becomes red and swollen. This is your immune system in action, rushing to repair the damaged tissue and protect against infection. Without inflammation, even minor wounds could become life-threatening because your body wouldn’t have a way to fight off invaders. Inflammation is also crucial when you’re sick. if you catch a cold, your body increases inflammation to fight off the virus. Fever is one such inflammatory response that helps your body create an environment where the virus cannot thrive.

While short-term inflammation is helpful, long-term, or “chronic,” inflammation is where issues begin. Chronic inflammation happens wheny our body stays in a constant state of alertness. This can be triggered by ongoing stress, unhealthy lifestyle choices, or poor diet. Instead of resolving the issue and shutting off the inflam- mation, your immune system stays active and this constant state of inflammation can start harming healthy tissues. For instance, if your diet is high in processed foods and sugars, your body can develop chronic inflammation. Over time, this chronic inflammation starts affecting our healthy organs and can lead to inflammatory conditions like heart disease, diabetes and even certain types of cancer. Inflammation in the gut, in particular, has wide-reaching effects on overall health.

Your gut plays a central role in your health, as it’s responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients and eliminating waste. It’s also home to trillions of microbes that influence everything from your immune system to your mood. Around 70-80 percent of your immune cells are located in the gut, high- lighting its importance. When chronic inflammation occurs in the gut, it can lead to issues like leaky gut syndrome. This is when the lining of your intestines becomes more permeable, allowing harmful substances like toxins, undigested food particles and bad bacteria to enter your bloodstream. These substances trigger further inflammation throughout your body, leading to various health problems like autoimmune diseases, skin issues, joint pain and even depression.

Gut inflammation also disrupts the balance of healthy gut bacteria, leading to digestive issues like bloating, constipation and diarrhea. Poor gut health can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to infections and illnesses. A healthy gut ensures that your body can digest food efficiently, absorb nutrients and keep harmful substances out. When your gut is in good shape, your immune system is stronger, your mood is better and your overall health improves. A healthy gut also helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases linked to inflammation, such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes. In next week’s article, we will learn a few tips about how we can manage the inflammation from the gut.