Ekalavya awardee Shodhan Rai talks about eating right, his dad being his first coach and lots more

Being a natural bodybuilder, nutrition is an important factor. What are some of the things that one should keep in mind when it comes to nutrition?

First of all, when you are bodybuilding naturally, you don’t have to bring in many changes compared to your regular lifestyle. We anyway have to eat right for a healthy living. The only thing is since you are doing weight training and you are active, your body needs more protein. When you are trying to gain muscle, you will have to balance your nutrition and protein intake. So, as long as you are not overdoing the nutrition and you are aware of what you are doing, there’s not too much out-of-the-box that you have to do.