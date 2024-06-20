International Yoga Day: Rajeev Khandelwal shares how yoga enhances the potential of other workouts

Ahead of International Yoga Day on Friday, actor Rajeev Khandelwal, a sceptic, shared that his journey into the world of yoga has been nothing short of life-changing.

"I always treated yoga as a form of exercise for those who are lethargic and don’t want to indulge in the ‘real’ workout," said Rajeev. The actor said, "As I stepped into the world of yoga, I realised how wrong I was. If I were to compare the two, I would say yoga is the real workout, which also enhances the potential of other workouts."

The actor emphasised that yoga has not only improved his physical fitness but has also significantly boosted his performance in other physical activities.