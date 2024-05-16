Four tips to prevent dehydration this summer

Let’s delve into why staying hydrated is crucial during the scorching heat. Firstly, despite the presence of air conditioning, our bodies continue to lose water through various means during the summer season. Sweat is our body’s natural cooling mechanism and as temperatures rise, we perspire to regulate our internal temperature. Even in air-conditioned environments, we may still sweat, especially if we’re engaged in physical activity or if the air conditioning is set to a cooler temperature . Additionally, increased humidity levels can hinder the evaporation of sweat, causing us to lose more water.

Secondly, one of the reasons dehydration is prevalent, especially in summer, is the confusion between hunger and thirst signals. Our brain often interprets both signals in a sim- ilar manner, leading us to reach for food when we’re actually thirsty. This misunderstanding can result in inadequate water intake, leaving us dehydrated without even realising it. moreover, as we age, our ability to sense thirst diminishes, making it even more crucial to be mindful of our hydration levels.

Dehydration can have far-reaching effects on our overall health, impact- ing various bodily functions and systems. It can lead to dry, dull skin and exacerbate existing skin conditions like eczema, acne etc. Adequate hydration is vital for a robust immune system . Dehydration weakens our body’s defense mechanisms, making us more susceptible to illnesses and infections.

Apart from that, water also plays a crucial role in digestion, aiding in the breakdown of food and the absorption of nutrients, which can further lead to constipation, incomplete evacuation and digestive discomfort. Plus, chronic dehydration can impact our mood, energy levels and cognitive function, leaving us feeling fatigued, irritable, and unable to concentrate. That's why keeping ourselves hydrated in all seasons is of utmost importance.