Here's how to prevent a hangover  

The thrill of a night out with friends or the joy of celebrating a special occasion often involves indulging in a few drinks. However, the morning after can sometimes feel like a stark contrast as the dreaded hangover sets in. The unpleasant symptoms, ranging from headache and fatigue to nausea and dehydration, can significantly impact your day and leave you wishing for a quick remedy.
Understanding the dynamics of a hangover is essential to tackle it effectively. When alcohol consumption surpasses the liver's ability to metabolise it, the body accumulates acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct that contributes to hangover symptoms. This chemical overload can lead to physical discomfort and emotional unease, making it imperative to adopt preventive measures.
Let’s see some comprehensive strategies to prevent a hangover before, during, and after drinking. By incorporating these techniques into your routine, you can minimise the likelihood of experiencing a hangover and enjoy your social gatherings with greater ease. Dr Pushpalatha, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares some tips on how to prevent a hangover.
Preventing hangovers before drinking
Hydration: Begin by hydrating yourself before indulging in alcohol. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water throughout the night to maintain hydration levels.
Food choices: Opt for a meal rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats before drinking. Foods like eggs, bananas, and whole grains can help slow down alcohol absorption.
Supplements: Consider taking supplements like milk thistle, which supports liver function and aids in alcohol metabolism.
Limit consumption: Set a limit on the number of drinks you'll have and stick to it. Pace yourself to allow your body time to process alcohol.
Take anti-Hangover products: Complement these steps by incorporating anti-hangover products before drinking for an extra layer of defense. It's like adding another shield to your hangover prevention strategy.
Preventing hangovers during drinking
Stay hydrated: Continue to drink water between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated and minimise the dehydrating effects of alcohol.
Avoid sugary mixers: Opt for mixers that are low in sugar to reduce the risk of a severe hangover.
Monitor your alcohol intake: Be mindful of how much you're drinking and avoid peer pressure to consume more than your limit.
Preventing hangovers after drinking
Hydrate: Drink plenty of water before bed and upon waking up to rehydrate your body and flush out toxins.
Eat nutritious foods: Have a balanced meal with foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to replenish nutrients lost during alcohol consumption.
Consider anti-hangover products: Explore anti-hangover products like capsules, shots, or mixers that are designed to eliminate acetaldehyde from your bloodstream and alleviate hangover symptoms. These anti-hangover products are suitable for everyday use, clinically proven and are formulated with herbal ingredients.
Avoid medications that worsen hangovers: Certain medications, such as aspirin or ibuprofen, can irritate your stomach and worsen hangover symptoms. Opt for safer alternatives or consult a healthcare professional.
The demand for hangover cure solutions is on the rise, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking effective remedies. Herbal-based products containing ingredients like dates, chicory, Andrographispaniculata (Creat), milk thistle and other plant extracts are gaining popularity due to their perceived natural benefits. Capsules and mixers and other anti-hangover products harness the power of natural ingredients backed by Ayurvedic texts and modern research.
Preventing a hangover requires a combination of proactive measures before, during, and after drinking. By staying hydrated, making mindful food choices, and considering supplements or anti-hangover products, you can minimise the impact of alcohol on your body. Remember that moderation is key, and listening to your body's signals can help you enjoy social occasions without the aftermath of a hangover.