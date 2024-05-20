Here's how to prevent a hangover  

Let’s see some comprehensive strategies to prevent a hangover before, during, and after drinking. By incorporating these techniques into your routine, you can minimise the likelihood of experiencing a hangover and enjoy your social gatherings with greater ease. Dr Pushpalatha, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares some tips on how to prevent a hangover.

Preventing hangovers before drinking

Hydration: Begin by hydrating yourself before indulging in alcohol. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water throughout the night to maintain hydration levels.

Food choices: Opt for a meal rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats before drinking. Foods like eggs, bananas, and whole grains can help slow down alcohol absorption.

Supplements: Consider taking supplements like milk thistle, which supports liver function and aids in alcohol metabolism.

Limit consumption: Set a limit on the number of drinks you'll have and stick to it. Pace yourself to allow your body time to process alcohol.

Take anti-Hangover products: Complement these steps by incorporating anti-hangover products before drinking for an extra layer of defense. It's like adding another shield to your hangover prevention strategy.

Preventing hangovers during drinking

Stay hydrated: Continue to drink water between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated and minimise the dehydrating effects of alcohol.

Avoid sugary mixers: Opt for mixers that are low in sugar to reduce the risk of a severe hangover.

Monitor your alcohol intake: Be mindful of how much you're drinking and avoid peer pressure to consume more than your limit.

Preventing hangovers after drinking

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water before bed and upon waking up to rehydrate your body and flush out toxins.

Eat nutritious foods: Have a balanced meal with foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to replenish nutrients lost during alcohol consumption.

Consider anti-hangover products: Explore anti-hangover products like capsules, shots, or mixers that are designed to eliminate acetaldehyde from your bloodstream and alleviate hangover symptoms. These anti-hangover products are suitable for everyday use, clinically proven and are formulated with herbal ingredients.

Avoid medications that worsen hangovers: Certain medications, such as aspirin or ibuprofen, can irritate your stomach and worsen hangover symptoms. Opt for safer alternatives or consult a healthcare professional.