When was the last time you connected with your inner child?

Inner Child Therapy is a powerful tool for releasing deep emotional trauma or wounds, distress, and other issues of the childhood that if not addressed, can lead to lifelong unhappiness. Internationally acclaimed Canadian Inner Child Therapist Claude Simard talks to us about the therapeutic benefits of connecting with our inner child.

We have long known that our childhood shapes us. Research has shown a link between childhood experiences and how we fare later in life. Unresolved childhood trauma can burden us as adults.

Lately, there has been a growing interest in Inner Child Therapy — a type of psychotherapy that focuses on assisting individuals in healing from childhood trauma and cultivating a positive relationship with their inner child.

Internationally acclaimed Inner Child Therapist Claude Simard has been helping people from all around the world to reconnect with their younger selves and recover from different kinds of physical and emotional issues.

Excerpts:

What is inner child therapy and what does it involve?

Children have very high energy and sensitivity which allows them to sense things that grown ups can’t. Children also have healing energy within themselves. So when people reconnect with this part of themselves, it gives them a better chance to be healthy and energetic. Children know how to deal with emotions and express themselves freely. They don’t keep things bottled down or stay with negativity for long. But adults tend to bottle up all kinds of emotions. This makes them agitated and disturbed. Connecting with our inner child keeps us connected to our vitality, playfulness and wonder.

So how can we reconnect with our inner child?

Before you start the reconnection, you should be aware that a lot of hidden emotions may come to the surface. Sometimes people see things they are not ready to look at – neglect, losing a parent to illness, dealing with poverty or divorce, being sexually abused, beaten and other things. In that case I suggest you start with a guided group session to help you connect with your inner child. While meditating visualise yourself as the child, be the child. Call yourself, using the name your parents used for you at this age. Speak kindly and let them know you love them. Create a safe space. You can then start asking questions about what you want to know.