World Nutrition Day: 5 vitamins you may want to add to your daily diet

It’s important to recognise the vital role nutrition plays in our daily lives, especially for working professionals who often face long hours and high stress.

A sense of balance comes when we fuel our bodies with the essential vitamins needed for optimal performance and health. Five key vitamins that every working professional should include in their daily diet are Vitamin D, B12, C, A, and E.

These vitamins help boost energy levels, strengthen the immune system, improve skin health, and maintain good vision. Incorporating these nutrients into your daily routine can enhance your overall well-being, making it easier to stay focused, energised, and resilient against illnesses.

Plant-based and clinically certified supplements are a great way to ensure you get these essential vitamins without harmful additives, supporting your health naturally and effectively. By prioritising these essential vitamins, working professionals can support their health and productivity, ensuring they are at their best both in and out of the office.

Here is a list of 5 vitamins that a working professional should add to their daily diet.