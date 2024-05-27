World Nutrition Day: 5 vitamins you may want to add to your daily diet

It’s important to recognise the vital role nutrition plays in our daily lives, especially for working professionals who often face long hours and high stress.
A sense of balance comes when we fuel our bodies with the essential vitamins needed for optimal performance and health. Five key vitamins that every working professional should include in their daily diet are Vitamin D, B12, C, A, and E.
These vitamins help boost energy levels, strengthen the immune system, improve skin health, and maintain good vision. Incorporating these nutrients into your daily routine can enhance your overall well-being, making it easier to stay focused, energised, and resilient against illnesses.
Plant-based and clinically certified supplements are a great way to ensure you get these essential vitamins without harmful additives, supporting your health naturally and effectively. By prioritising these essential vitamins, working professionals can support their health and productivity, ensuring they are at their best both in and out of the office.
Here is a list of 5 vitamins that a working professional should add to their daily diet.
The power of Vitamin E
OZiva Plant Based Natural Vitamin E capsules are 100% natural, offering 480 IU of plant-based Vitamin E for glowing skin and stronger hair. Essential for millennials to use daily, these capsules provide 2X better absorption than synthetic alternatives, ensuring maximum benefits. The argan oil in OZiva Vitamin E capsules gives your skin a natural glow and prevents acne with its anti-sebum properties. Aloe vera fights free radicals, enhances skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and tightens pores for a youthful appearance. As a powerful antioxidant, Vitamin E protects your skin by preventing oxidative damage and removing free radicals. For stronger hair, sunflower oil boosts growth while argan oil helps control hair fall. Consuming these capsules orally provides long-lasting benefits, as Vitamin E remains in the cells longer compared to topical application. Certified vegan by the Vegan Society, UK, these capsules are gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from artificial sweeteners and added sugar.
INR 759. Available online.
Vitamin D to the rescue
HK Vitals Vitamin D is essential for millennials to use daily for optimal muscle strength and immune support. Vitamin D3 is crucial for normal skeletal muscle development and helps optimize muscle strength and performance. Regular supplementation can significantly enhance muscle function, ensuring better physical health. Additionally, Vitamin D3 strengthens the immune system, making it more effective at fighting viruses and infections. By incorporating HK Vitals Vitamin D into your daily routine, you can maintain robust muscle health and a resilient immune system, vital for an active and healthy lifestyle.
INR 349. Available online.
Vitamin B12 to boost brain functions
Rasayanam plant-based Vitamin B12 capsule is a powerful yet chemical-free formula that has everything your body and brain need to function fully. Whereas most B12 supplements are composed of chemicals that can damage your body in the long term, Rasayanam Vitamin B12 uses Ayurveda to design a formula that’s not only non-toxic but also easily absorbed by the body. It strengthens the nervous system and unlocks energy without producing any toxins. Boosts brain functions without causing restlessness.
INR 499. Available online.
Some gummies for your hair
Dr Batra’s Nutrigood Biotin Hair Gummies are for strong and healthy hair. They provide your hair with the complete nourishment of grape seed extract, Vitamins and Zinc. These gummies will make hair fall a thing of the past and welcome luscious locks with a blend of hair nutrition. Every gummy in this pack consists 100% RDA of essential hair vitamins (A, B6, B7, B12, D2, E), promoting hair quality, helps in supporting growth and helps in nourishment of damaged hair follicles.
Price: INR 749. Available online.
Support your daily immune system
Fast&Up Charge Vitamin C tablet is essential for millennials to use daily to boost their immunity. With 1000mg of natural amla extract and 10mg of zinc, it enhances your immune response and increases resistance to viruses and diseases. It offers several benefits: no added sugar, non-GMO, and soy-free. Its antioxidant properties help tackle exercise-based inflammation by fighting free radicals. Extracted from amla, the natural Vitamin C and zinc support your daily immune system. Developed with in-house Swiss Effervescent Technology, it ensures fast action and high nutrient bioavailability.
Price: INR 956. Available online.