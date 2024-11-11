Take these precautions pre and post workout to stay injury free

Pre-Workout: Proper Preparation

The time before your workout is essential for preparing both your body and mind. A well-structured warm-up routine is key to getting your muscles ready for more intense activity. A general warm-up should consist of dynamic movements, which increase blood flow, elevate your heart rate and improve your joint mobility. Dynamic stretches, such as leg swings, arm circles and hip rotations, help improve flexibility and activate muscles that will be used during the workout. Static stretches, where you hold a stretch for a prolonged period, are better left for post-workout when your muscles are already warm.

In addition to warming up, ensure you are fuelling your body with the right nutrients. Eating a small snack rich in carbohydrates and protein about 30–60 minutes before your workout helps provide energy and aids muscle recovery. Hydration is also critical; drinking water before and during exercise prevents dehydration, which can lead to cramping or diminished performance.

Another important pre-workout consideration is using proper technique. Whether you're lifting weights, running, or engaging in any other physical activity, using correct form minimises the risk of injury. For strength training, make sure you’re lifting an appropriate weight and not compromising your posture to lift heavier loads. If you're unsure of your form, consider working with a coach or trainer to help establish good habits.