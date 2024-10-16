Effective tips to overcome Insomnia: Regain restful sleep with these strategies

Insomnia, characterised by difficulty falling or staying asleep, can significantly impact your daily life, leading to fatigue, irritability, and diminished productivity. However, there are effective strategies to help manage and overcome insomnia. Here’s a comprehensive guide to regaining restful sleep.

Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

One of the most effective ways to combat insomnia is by establishing a regular sleep schedule. Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This consistency helps regulate your body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Developing a calming pre-sleep routine can signal your body that it’s time to wind down. Consider activities such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing gentle yoga or meditation. Avoid stimulating activities, including screen time from phones or computers, as the blue light emitted can interfere with melatonin production.