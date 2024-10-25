Tips to improve your digestive system during the festive season

As the festive season approaches, it’s easy to indulge in rich foods and treats, which can put a strain on your digestive system. To help improve digestion and ensure you enjoy the celebrations without discomfort, start by staying hydrated. Drinking plenty of water is essential for good digestion, as it helps break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. Aim for at least eight glasses a day, and consider sipping herbal teas like ginger or peppermint, which can soothe the digestive tract.

Mindful eating is another key aspect to consider. With an array of delicious foods available, take your time to savour each bite and pay attention to your body’s hunger cues. This practice not only enhances your enjoyment but also helps prevent overeating. Incorporating fibre-rich foods into your meals is also beneficial. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes promote regular bowel movements and support a healthy gut. Consider adding dishes like roasted vegetables or fresh salads to complement your festive spread.