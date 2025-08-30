Can’t get rid of midnight hunger pangs? Four things that can help

Midnight hunger pangs indicate signs that your body needs help. It can stem from several reasons, excessive stress, dehydration and even lack of proper meals throughout the day. Overly restricting your calories throughout the day, for instance, can even lead to eating disorders like binge eating disorder (BED) and night eating syndrome (NES).

Here are some common steps to take to overcome your habit of nighttime eating

If you're prone to nighttime eating frequently, the first step is to identify triggers: are you eating out of boredom, to curb anxiety and stress or are you really facing hunger pangs? Once you realise what is causing you to binge post midnight, it is easier to find a solution.

Here are some steps to take to avoid such cravings:

Stay hydrated

One of the first steps is to stay hydrated all day long. Your body often mistakes hunger for signs of dehydration.

Have balanced meals throughout the day

You might skip your lunch, because you're too busy with work, but that will leave you craving snacks or junk food later in the evening.

Try to avoid skipping meals and make having balanced meals daily at proper times a priority. For instance, finish your lunch anytime before 2pm and dinner before 8pm. Ensure you time your meals with enough break, so you don't feel too hungry or bloated by the time your next meal time rolls around.