Mind and Body

Can’t get rid of midnight hunger pangs? Four things that can help

If you often find yourself eating late at night due to hunger pangs, your body might be trying to tell you something. Here are four tips that can help
Midnight hunger pangs meaning
Can’t get rid of midnight hunger pangs? Four things that can help
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Midnight hunger pangs indicate signs that your body needs help. It can stem from several reasons, excessive stress, dehydration and even lack of proper meals throughout the day. Overly restricting your calories throughout the day, for instance, can even lead to eating disorders like binge eating disorder (BED) and night eating syndrome (NES).

Here are some common steps to take to overcome your habit of nighttime eating

If you're prone to nighttime eating frequently, the first step is to identify triggers: are you eating out of boredom, to curb anxiety and stress or are you really facing hunger pangs? Once you realise what is causing you to binge post midnight, it is easier to find a solution.

Here are some steps to take to avoid such cravings:

Stay hydrated

One of the first steps is to stay hydrated all day long. Your body often mistakes hunger for signs of dehydration.

Have balanced meals throughout the day

You might skip your lunch, because you're too busy with work, but that will leave you craving snacks or junk food later in the evening.

Try to avoid skipping meals and make having balanced meals daily at proper times a priority. For instance, finish your lunch anytime before 2pm and dinner before 8pm. Ensure you time your meals with enough break, so you don't feel too hungry or bloated by the time your next meal time rolls around.

Night eating syndrome treatment
Nighttime eating can increase risk to diseases down the line, like diabetes and obesityPinterest

Ensure that all meals have enough protein

Balanced meals must have enough of carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and most importantly, protein.

Don't stay up too late

If you finish dinner by 8, but you're up till 3 in the morning, then hunger pangs are likely. It has been 5 hours since your last meal! In such cases, it is okay to have a light snack, but try to avoid staying up too late.

However, if you must stay up because your work demands it, then adjust your sleep and food timings accordingly and keep it consistent.

Most importantly, ensure that your body gets adequate rest and nutrition and find ways to overcome excessive stress by practising yoga and exercising daily.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Midnight hunger pangs meaning
Quick and healthy fixes for evening hunger pangs
Food
midnight craving

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com