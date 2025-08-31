Can you eat chocolate on a ketogenic diet?

Ketogenic diet, or keto diet as it is commonly called, involves consuming mostly fats and eliminating carbohydrates entirely or partly. Your body uses fat stores for energy in this low-carb, high-fat diet. Benefits of this diet also include fighting diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.

Does that mean you can have chocolates on a keto diet?

It depends on what type of keto diet on. Yes, there can be many different versions such as standard ketogenic diet, cyclical ketogenic diet and more.

The standard diet is a very low carb, moderate protein and high fat diet. It typically contains 70% fat, 20% protein and only 10% carbs. Similar to this is a high protein ketogenic diet, but with more protein. The ratio is often 60% fat, 35% protein, and 5% carbs.

Cyclical ketogenic diet involves periods of higher carb refeeds, such as 5 ketogenic days followed by 2 high carb days. This way, you can meet some of your cravings on your carb days. Targeted ketogenic diet allows you to add carbs around workouts.