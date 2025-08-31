Can you eat chocolate on a ketogenic diet?

Ketogenic diet, or keto diet as it is commonly called, involves consuming mostly fats and eliminating carbohydrates entirely or partly. Your body uses fat stores for energy in this low-carb, high-fat diet. Benefits of this diet also include fighting diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.
It depends on what type of keto diet on. Yes, there can be many different versions such as standard ketogenic diet, cyclical ketogenic diet and more.
The standard diet is a very low carb, moderate protein and high fat diet. It typically contains 70% fat, 20% protein and only 10% carbs. Similar to this is a high protein ketogenic diet, but with more protein. The ratio is often 60% fat, 35% protein, and 5% carbs.
Cyclical ketogenic diet involves periods of higher carb refeeds, such as 5 ketogenic days followed by 2 high carb days. This way, you can meet some of your cravings on your carb days. Targeted ketogenic diet allows you to add carbs around workouts.
During your keto diet, you can most certainly add chocolate. Both dark chocolate and cocoa powder can be great antioxidant sources. Dark chocolate is not only rich in minerals, but it is also a great source of fibre. It can be an excellent choice for vegans, as it is dairy-free!
However, it is important to note ingredients when you go for a bar of chocolate. If the sugar content is high, it may not be ideal.
Aim to choose dark chocolate that contains a minimum of 70% cocoa solids and preferably more, but eat it in moderation (30-60g can be a good amount to have on any given day). You can stick to this amount both on a normal and keto diet. You can also add cocoa powder to coffee for a mocha flavour, if you're craving the taste.