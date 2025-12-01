Are pillows your ultimate solution to unwanted snores?

If you want to reduce the snores, then there can be two probable solutions to it. First, find out the cause; and second, adjust the pillow accordingly. However, one has to remember that pillows can help in reducing milder problems and even then it is not a universal solution, but rather a quick-solution that might help you sail through the night without having to bear the snores.

Coming back to the main question, so how do pillows help? Experts have researched and found out that pillows help in the nasal alignment which opens the blockage in your nose , which is the root cause of snores. This means the pillow elevates the head so that the tongue and throat do not remain in the same linearity. This up and down alignment helps opening the nasal blockage and preventing snores. Moreover, you can opt for anti-snore of positional pillows which allow you to comfortably sleep on your sides, thereby reducing your snoring problems. Wedge pillows help in improving posture and decreasing snoring intensity.