Home staples that detox your system: Simple remedies for cleaner lungs and better health

Last week, we spoke about how pollution is playing havoc with our health. And this week, we explore a few game-changing, kitchen-staple tips to detox your system with simple and soothing remedies that are backed by centuries of wisdom. You’re not just surviving this smoggy shift, but you’re reclaiming your vitality. Start with one tea, one breath, and one activity per day and observe how you feel.

Six home staples to detox your system

Ginger-turmeric-pepper tea: Grate a thumb-sized ginger knob, and toss in 2-3 crushed peppercorns, a teaspoon of oregano and half-an-inch of fresh turmeric root. Boil in two cups of water for 10 minutes, simmer, strain, and sip twice daily. Ginger soothes airways and thins mucus for easier expulsion; turmeric’s curcumin quells inflammation and neutralises free radicals from pollutants; pepper’s piperine boosts curcumin absorption while adding antimicrobial punch; oregano’s carvacrol fights respiratory bugs and antioxidants.

Lemon-cayenne kick: Start your day with this drink by adding half a tsp of lemon into a glass of warm water with a pinch of cayenne pepper. Lemons’ vitamin C and citric acid alkalise the body, flushing toxins via the liver and kidneys while boosting immunity to fend off particulate invaders. Cayenne’s capsaicin fires up circulation, thinning stubborn mucus in lungs and sinuses while easing coughs and congestion from PM2.5 exposure.

Steam therapy: Steam inhalation with eucalyptus oil acts like a natural lung spa. The warm steam moistens dry airways irritated by smog particles, while eucalyptus’s cineole compound loosens thick mucus buildup, making it easier to cough out toxins trapped in your chest. It reduces inflammation in respiratory tissues, soothing coughs, congestion, and sinus woes from airborne irritants. Plus, its antimicrobial vibes bolster immunity against pollution-fuelled bugs, easing breathing and boosting oxygen flow for clearer heads and calmer nights.