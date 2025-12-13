5 everyday habits that can make you lose your voice in winter

Losing one’s voice during winter months or especially during the transitional period from monsoons to autumn/ winter is a very common phenomenon. There are many who experience a sore throat or a broken voice regularly every year. While medicines and antibiotics eventually work their way through, this happens mainly because of little habits and activities that we regularly do without knowing their consequences. Here’s how one unknowingly contributes towards their voice loss and what can be done to prevent it.
Here are five everyday habits due to which you might be experiencing distress in your vocal chords.
Dehydration: No, this doesn’t only cause disruptions in the bodily processes, but also attacks the throat. If you don’t drink enough water or liquids, your vocal chords also dry up and that causes a strain on it. To rectify this situation, keeping sipping water throughout the day and also consume herbal tea or drinks, so that the vocal chords don’t experience any strain.
Vocal activities during already damaged throat: If you are experiencing a sore throat or cold, take a break from talking too much. During such times, your voice is already broken and if you go on speaking, it further aggravates the situation. It is ideal to not talk too much and give your voice the rest it deserves. Use sign language, expressions, hand movements, or write down instructions instead.
Breathing through mouth: Many people have the habit of breathing through the mouth or at times unconsciously do so. This means the intake of dry cold air directly onto your vocal chords which would in turn affect your voice. Ideally, to prevent this, wrap a scarf around your neck and breathe through your nose.
Substance intake: Excessive consumption of caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol dries out the vocal chords. Preferably keep away from those for a while and balance the situation by drinking lots of water.
Throat clearing: Many people have the habit of clearing their throat in the morning. This can be harmful and put pressure on the chords. It is best to avoid the same, do gargling if required and keep yourself well hydrated.
