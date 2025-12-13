5 everyday habits that can make you lose your voice in winter

Here are five everyday habits due to which you might be experiencing distress in your vocal chords.

Dehydration: No, this doesn’t only cause disruptions in the bodily processes, but also attacks the throat. If you don’t drink enough water or liquids, your vocal chords also dry up and that causes a strain on it. To rectify this situation, keeping sipping water throughout the day and also consume herbal tea or drinks, so that the vocal chords don’t experience any strain.

Vocal activities during already damaged throat: If you are experiencing a sore throat or cold, take a break from talking too much. During such times, your voice is already broken and if you go on speaking, it further aggravates the situation. It is ideal to not talk too much and give your voice the rest it deserves. Use sign language, expressions, hand movements, or write down instructions instead.