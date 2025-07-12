Why everyone’s taking magnesium seriously now

There’s also growing awareness around the different types of magnesium and how each works. Magnesium glycinate is preferred for anxiety and sleep, citrate for digestion, and malate for energy and muscle support. There’s a version for just about everything—which makes it a wellness multitasker. Athletes swear by it for recovery, nutritionists recommend it for blood sugar regulation, and some doctors even suggest it as part of migraine prevention. If you’re considering adding it to your routine, go slow. Start with food sources like leafy greens, almonds, pumpkin seeds, bananas, and dark chocolate. If you’re going the supplement route, check the type and dosage—magnesium is generally safe, but too much can cause digestive issues.

And here’s a tip that wellness insiders swear by: magnesium baths or sprays before bed can help relax tight muscles and signal your nervous system to wind down. It’s a small ritual with surprisingly big rewards. Sometimes, the smartest solution is one our body has been quietly asking for all along.