Can cold shower be the secret to your morning energy?

There are several reasons why taking a cold shower in the morning can benefit your throughout the day.

The Shock effect

It is an age old way to wake people up by throwing some cold water on them. Taking a cue from this experience, if you take a cold shower, the first feeling that you get is that of a shock. Once you have been under the shower for quite some time and the body adjusts to the temperature, and the coldness calms down your body nervous system and you start feeling fresh. It jolts you awake and keeps you energized throughout the day in a more natural way than consuming caffeine.

Dopamine booster

Extreme cold water when it touches your entire body and elevates dopamine levels to a great extent. Dopamine levels, in turn, are directly linked with focus, motivation, energy to carry on and a sense of wellness. If the dopamine levels are high that means, the mood is nice and you can carry on throughout the day spreading positivity throughout.